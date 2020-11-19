Three projects aimed at replacing open irrigation canals with pipelines to eliminate seepage have won $4.8 million in grants from Oregon water regulators.
The state Water Resources Commission voted unanimously on Nov. 19 to approve two water projects in Central Oregon and one near the Columbia Gorge.
Funding the three projects would consume roughly 60% of the $8 million remaining in the state’s water supply development fund, though lawmakers have authorized an additional $15 million that may become available if the economy improves enough to sell lottery-backed bonds.
It’s currently unclear whether or when bonds can be sold to raise money for the fund, said Becky Williams, grant program coordinator for the state Water Resources Department, which is overseen by the commission.
“At this time, we need to deal with the cards we’ve been dealt,” Williams said.
In 2020, applicants collectively requested more than $18.8 million for 12 projects, but 9 of them didn’t demonstrate “sufficient public benefits to justify funding at this time,” according to OWRD.
“Pandemic or not, there is a high level of interest in funding water projects in the state,” Williams said.
This year marks the fifth funding cycle of the grant program, which has disbursed $28.7 million for water projects since 2016.
While future funding for the water grant fund is uncertain, the remaining money is “solid,” and there’s no discussion among lawmakers to withdraw it for other uses, said Tom Byler, OWRD’s director.
The projects that received money were:
• The Tumalo Irrigation District’s project, which involves piping about 4 miles of canals as part of an ongoing system overhaul, was approved for $1.2 million in grant funding — about 20% of the total cost.
The project was recommended for top funding priority by a technical review team overseen by the Water Resources Department, which determined that piping the canals will not only conserve water but also improve stream flows for environmental purposes while improving public safety.
The irrigation district has been replacing open canals for more than 20 years to ensure reliable water deliveries to patrons while enhancing aquatic habitats for the threatened Oregon spotted frog and several federally protected fish species.
• Another $2 million was approved for the East Fork Irrigation District’s project, representing 26% of the cost of replacing about 6 miles of open canals in Hood River County.
Half of the conserved water will be dedicated to threatened chinook and coho salmon, as well as winter steelhead, which helped it earn the second-highest recommendation for funding from the technical review team.
• The third-highest ranking proposal was the Lone Pine Irrigation District’s project aimed at piping 10.5 miles of open canals, which will dedicate all the conserved water to in-stream flows in the Deschutes River.
The $1.6 million in grant funding represents about 17% of the total cost of the project, which will require a river crossing for the pipe and span parts of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.