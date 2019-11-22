SALEM — The 50th Northwest Agricultural Show will be Jan. 15-17 at the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center in Salem.
The show is presented by Harvest Capital Company.
More than 120 vendors, ranging from large-scale farm-equipment dealers to insurance and financial companies, vineyard supply companies and others will showcase their goods and services in two halls, the Jackman-Long Building and adjacent Columbia Hall, and on the grounds at the Fair and Exposition Center.
There will be discounted admission on Jan. 15 and 16. Admission is free on Jan. 17. FFA members will be admitted free each day of the show. Parking will be free.
The show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 16, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Seminars on topics such as interest rates, estate and succession planning, worker safety, employment law, weather, legislative issues, and water rights will take place in Cascade Hall on Jan. 15-16.
In addition, representatives of Timber Unity, the grassroots organization that led two demonstrations this summer against passage of HB 2020, will give a presentation Jan. 15 on carbon legislation that is proposed for the 2020 legislative session. The group is now a registered political action committee devoted to standing up for loggers, ranchers, truckers and other working-class Oregonians.
For the second year, Oregon Aglink will conduct its annual membership meeting during the show. It will be Jan. 16 at Cascade Hall.
And also for the second year, Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom will conduct an Agricultural Career Expo for area high school students. The event last year attracted more than 500 students. This year’s expo will be Jan. 17 in Cascade Hall.
Oregon FFA’s Ambassadors will be assisting visitors to the show. Additionally, the FFA will be conducting a fundraising effort each day of the show.
The Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassadors will also interact with visitors during the show.
Salem radio station 1430 KYKN will be broadcasting from the show.
The show’s title sponsor is Harvest Capital Company.
Major sponsors include Kubota Tractor Company, Coastal Farm & Ranch and the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center.
The day sponsors are Western Trailers, Ron’s Nut Farm & Nursery Sales, and Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation.
Other sponsors include Oregon Aglink, Oregon FFA, Oregon Farm Bureau, Travel Salem, 1430 KYKN, and Better Than Mama’s restaurant.
The show is owned by EO Media Events, a subsidiary of EO Media Group, and is produced by the Capital Press
The Northwest Agricultural Show is one of the longest-running ag shows in the Pacific Northwest. The show was founded by Jim Heater and Lloyd Martin in 1969. The show was originally held at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. It was later moved to the Portland Coliseum and then to the Portland Expo Center.
In 2017 the show was taken over by EO Media Events. After a one-year hiatus, the show returned to the fairgrounds in 2019.