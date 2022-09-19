ST. PAUL, Ore. — Farmer and firefighter Austin Smith never got the chance to drink a beer at the Harvester Taproom in his hometown of St. Paul, Ore.

The recently opened establishment was still under construction in February, when the 30-year-old died while fighting a barn fire at a nearby poultry operation.

