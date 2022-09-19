ST. PAUL, Ore. — Farmer and firefighter Austin Smith never got the chance to drink a beer at the Harvester Taproom in his hometown of St. Paul, Ore.
The recently opened establishment was still under construction in February, when the 30-year-old died while fighting a barn fire at a nearby poultry operation.
Friends and family say they nonetheless sense Austin’s presence in the taproom, which he’d helped develop for about two years.
“He was really passionate about this community, about St. Paul. I’m sure he just loves watching it,” said Lisa Smith, his mother. “I used to go to the cemetery daily, and I feel closer to him here than I do there.”
Though more than half a year has passed since the tragedy, the pain is still raw for those who knew Austin.
“It feels like a dream,” Lisa said. “I feel like I’m just going to wake up and he’s going to walk in the door.”
Though the tavern helps Austin’s memory endure, it’s also a reminder that he’s no longer alive — which Ed Charron found emotionally difficult during his initial visits to the Harvester.
However, Charron said avoiding the taproom for that reason would be “slap in the face” to Austin, who’d prefer it to evoke happy memories.
“It was a place he wanted everyone to come and enjoy,” said Charron, who helped design the tavern.
The taproom is decorated according to an agricultural theme Austin agreed upon with owner Bruce Ernst, a fellow farmer who recruited him to assist with the project.
“We had sort of the same taste,” Ernst said.
Tables are fashioned from wooden reels for hop trellis cables, the bar is made from a reconstructed hop baler, while the shelves for liquor bottles are outfitted with the grille from an old tractor.
Such details have an important connection to Austin’s livelihood as a fifth-generation hop grower and his hobby as a home-brewing enthusiast.
“He was always very passionate about the hop industry and about his beer drinking,” said Lisa, his mother.
To an extent, such fascination comes naturally to folks who spend their time cultivating a crop that’s arguably the beverage’s most important ingredient.
“I don’t think I ever met a hop grower who didn’t like beer,” Lisa said.
However, Austin took that dedication to the next level, supplying barrels of his farm-brewed concoctions for weddings and other events. He was also an eager student of award-winning brewer Paul Long, who’s installing beer-making equipment in the taproom building.
“He was a sponge around those guys,” Charron said. “He wasn’t just out to drink. He was always analyzing.”
The Harvester’s building once housed a tire shop, so turning it into a taproom required extensive renovations. When Charron began planning for the overhaul, he didn’t have to look far for ideas.
“Austin’s imagination ran wild at that point,” he said. “I just tried to keep up.”
His friend’s goal was to make the taproom classy enough for an anniversary dinner but casual enough for an after-work snack.
“It didn’t matter if you had mud on your boots, you could still come in and get a good sandwich,” Charron said.
After Austin’s death, his brother Zach stepped in as a general contractor to complete the transformation. Other contractors and service providers also stepped up to the plate.
The outpouring of support was commensurate with Austin’s own willingness to help out. His mother didn’t even realize how many organizations he volunteered for until reading his obituary.
“He really did have a great mind for service,” Lisa said.
Despite suggestions to rename the taproom in honor of Austin, it was ultimately decided to keep everything just as he’d envisioned it, including the “Harvester” moniker.
“I don’t think there was ever a doubt we’d finish it how Austin wanted,” Charron said.
Visitors to the Harvester can now choose from 24 beers on tap and a menu that includes prime rib, pizza, lasagna, fish and chips and other pub favorites — all made from scratch with an eye for quality.
“Austin wanted it better than bar food,” Ernst said.
As important as the Harvester is to Austin’s family and friends, they’re not the only ones who’ve responded positively to the taproom.
The establishment has been drawing crowds from beyond St. Paul, which bodes well for the venture as a business.
“When I walk in, I don’t recognize a lot of people, which is good,” Ernst said. “That’s how it needs to be. The town alone couldn’t support it.”
Austin’s survivors hope the Harvester will be a place to which people from the local community and beyond will naturally gravitate. That would represent a reflection of the man himself.
“He was easy to orbit towards,” Charron said. “You felt good about what you were doing when you were with him.”
