SALEM — The 35th Oregon Ag Fest drew more than 21,000 parents and children looking for ag-centric fun last weekend at the Oregon State Fairgrounds.
Here's what a stroll through the event looked like:
We start at the Jackman-Long Building, where adult tickets were only $9 and the news that in all the history of the kid-centric ag education event, those kids (12 and under) walked in for free.
Kids and parents and couples and solo ag lovers were everywhere on a sunny weekend, “the best first day ever,” said Leah Rue, Ag Fest’s chair.
That was followed up with another huge crowd on Sunday, for a total of “a smidge over 21,000 visitors, consistent with our best years” prior to the two pandemic years, she said.
Outside the building, near the Mini-Pedal Tractor Race area, Nate and Kristin Wynn hitched up their children, Jackson, 7, and Tommy, 4, and clambered into the covered wagon pulled by a pair of huge black Percheron draft horses. Just before takeoff, they gave a collective “thumbs up” to the whole experience.
“It’s been so much fun,” Kristin said, “with the great weather and this being our first year here.”
While both of their sons continuously chanted out, “sheep, sheep” when asked which animals they were looking forward to seeing, they also expressed excitement for pony rides — and pretzel dogs.
As the wagon pulled out for its loop around the fairgrounds, Hayley Storms and her grandmother, Jenny Bennett, proudly proclaimed they had been “searching for Dirt Babies.”
“We had to hunt them down,” Bennett said.
Showing off her successfully procured Dirt Baby, Hayley explained that the little ag product is actually a nylon stocking stuffed with soil and fertilizer, to be studded with seeds and propagated like a Chia Pet.
“I can give them a haircut or put them in window sill,” she said.
“Or a bald spot in a lawn,” Bennett added.
Hayley, just 10 years old, said she has been coming to Ag Fest “for as long as I can remember.” She also scored a beach ball, a flashlight and other trinkets that were stuffed into a free goodie bag from one of the Ag Fest vendors.
Continuing on through the open entrance to the Forster Livestock Pavilion — now dubbed “Nosey’s Neighborhood” for the Ag Fest’s bovine mascot, who was nearby — we overhear a mom negotiating with her children:
Mom: “I’m ready for quiet time, are you?”
Kids (in unison, and continuously): “No-No-No-No-No!”
Adjacent to Nosey, Jeriah Adams, 7, shyly let Alyosha Zabroski, 6, pet his Transylvanian Naked Neck chicken — also known as a “turken” — in the Petting Parlour.
His mother, Jessica Adams, 35, said she runs a small self-sustaining farm near Aumsville that features 25 other chickens — two of them turkens — along with seven roosters.
Pressing on, we come across a grassy area lined with food booths and food-seekers where Bonnie Amstutz roosted at a table with her grandchildren — Chassidy Thompson, 13, Evelyn Thompson, 12, Sophia Thompson, 9 — and husband David Pafundi.
The women daintily negotiated french fries, chips and drinks. Pafundi had both hands and most of his teeth wrapped around a massive barbecued turkey leg and praised the pricing of both the Ag Fest and the food.
“I’m from Southern California and places there like Disneyland would cost just me alone over $100 to get in and the food is outrageously expensive,” he said between bites. At Ag Fest, he said, it cost $27 for all five of them to get through the gates, “and I don’t have to take out a loan and make payments” to enjoy the turkey leg.
Meanwhile, the grandchildren said they thoroughly enjoyed petting the animals in “Nosey’s Neighborhood.”
“Especially the baby animals and my favorites, the baby rabbits and donkeys,” Chassidy said.
“Things for adults,” however, are important parts of the longtime Oregon Ag Fest event, which started out at the Polk County Fairgrounds in 1987.
Ag Fest was canceled in 2020 because of the initial stages of the pandemic and a drive-thru Canby event last year drew 8,000, Rue said.