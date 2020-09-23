Artwork from 13 students ages 6-12 will be featured in this year's Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom calendar, with 7,000 copies available to distribute statewide.
Winners were recognized by Oregon AITC via one-on-one virtual receptions, and received a $50 prize and certificate. They were chosen from 643 entries for the 2020-21 calendar, celebrating Oregon's agricultural diversity depicting everything from dairy farms to forests, berries and peppermint.
Jessica Jansen, Oregon AITC executive director, said the calendar contest is a fun project for teachers and students to participate in while distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It gives teachers an opportunity to discuss the bounty and beauty of Oregon agriculture and incorporate art into their virtual classrooms," Jansen said.
One of the winners, Cassie Little, a sixth-grader from Prospect, Ore., drew an agricultural landscape that includes a cow, tractor and classic red barn. "Most of the items I drew in the picture are grown around me and I really like their products," she said. Her picture will be featured in the calendar for June 2021.
Oregon AITC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching students about Oregon agriculture and natural resources. The calendar contest is open to all Oregon public, private, charter and homeschool students from kindergarten through sixth grade. Calendars are free to Oregon teachers, and can be ordered for $4 at www.oregonaitc.org/calendar.