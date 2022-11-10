SALEM — Christina Stephenson, 39, a civil rights attorney from Portland, is on track to become the next commissioner of the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, or BOLI, an agency that protects employment rights.
Thursday morning, Stephenson was defeating Bend restaurant owner Cheri Helt 61% to 39% with 56% of the votes counted.
The role is open because current BOLI Commissioner Val Hoyle ran to fill the open seat of U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who is retiring.
Although BOLI commissioner is a nonpartisan post, each candidate's endorsements mirrored their political base.
Stephenson had been endorsed by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, Hoyle and labor groups, including the Latino union Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste, or PCUN.
Helt, her opponent, had been endorsed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson, Timber Unity, Oregon Farm Bureau and Oregon Business and Industry.
Agricultural industry experts say the role of BOLI commissioner is important and can significantly impact farm employers and employees.
"It's not the most well-known of races," said Lauren Smith, director of government affairs at Oregon Farm Bureau. "…But it plays a huge role in everything that happens about how you deal with your employment and your small business and all of the things that matter to our members on a day-to-day basis."
The agency investigates civil rights claims and wage theft complaints, educates businesses about employment practices, publishes posters about workers' rights and runs the state's apprenticeship programs.
Helt and Stephenson have both said they view BOLI's investigation backlog as a major concern. According to public records, the agency has a backlog of about 1,200 civil rights claims that have not yet been assigned to intake officers. Stephenson has said she will work to clear the backlog.
Agricultural association leaders say they hope Stephenson will also sit down with farm owners and listen to their concerns, including agricultural overtime pay.
"We do think there's a lot of hurt feelings and smoldering resentment over ag overtime, so the big question is: Do we build a bridge or a wall? My preference is a bridge," said Jeff Stone, executive director of the Oregon Association of Nurseries.
Stone said although OAN's Political Action Committee endorsed Helt for the office, he is optimistic about Stephenson's willingness to build relationships with farmers.
In June, he said, she attended an all-day AG-PAC tour involving farm visits to Robinson Nursery, Country Heritage Farms, Forest Glen Dairy and Crosby Hop Farm.
"I talked to her personally during that tour, and I found her to be very engaged," said Stone.
He said he hopes Stephenson will include both business and labor at the table when she takes office as BOLI commissioner.
According to Stephenson's campaign biography, she grew up in rural Oregon in a household in which one parent was a Republican and one was a Democrat. She says this taught her "the value of civil debate and listening with compassion to the perspectives of others."
Stephenson got a degree in international politics at American University before studying law at the University of Oregon School of Law.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.