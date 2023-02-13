sm weyerhaeuser logging timber forest 7.jpg (copy)

A loader-operator lifts logs into a truck at a harvest site. Oregon lawmakers are considering whether to eliminate two-thirds of the budget for a controversial forestry education institute.

SALEM — Critics of a controversial Oregon forestry education program again want to slash its funding by two-thirds, which its defenders characterize as a mistimed overreach.

The Oregon Forest Resources Institute would be prohibited from conducting general public advertising under House Bill 3019, while most of its $4 million annual budget would be redirected to firefighting and environmental literacy efforts.

