Oregon lawmakers may decide to make permanent a law that allows water rights to be split between irrigation and in-stream leasing in a single season.

SALEM — Oregon lawmakers may permanently allow water rights to be split between irrigation and in-stream leases during the same season by amending a statute set to expire next year.

Split-season leases were initially authorized more than two decades ago by temporary legislation that’s since been twice renewed.

