NEWPORT, Ore. — After a months-long delay, commercial harvest of Dungeness crabs is almost ready to begin along the southern Oregon coast.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the season will open Feb. 4 from Cape Arago, just south of Charleston, to the California border.
The earliest that Dungeness crab fishing may start in Oregon is Dec. 1. However, fishery managers opted to postpone the season after tests showed crabs in some areas with low meat yield and high levels of domoic acid — a toxin that can be fatal if eaten in high doses.
ODFW previously opened Dungeness crab season from Cape Falcon, near Manzanita, to Cape Arago on Jan. 15, and from Cape Falcon to the Washington border on Feb. 1.
"We have a long history of careful management of Dungeness crab, because it is such a valuable species and so many people's businesses depend on it," said Caren Braby, marine resources program manager for ODFW. "It's been fairly complex to open the crab fishery each year."
Dungeness crab is Oregon's most valuable single-species fishery, estimated at $72.6 million in 2020.
The state has 423 permitted vessels for Dungeness crab fishing, of which more than 300 participate in the fishery every year, according to the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission.
To ensure a quality product that's safe to eat, Braby said ODFW and the Oregon Department of Agriculture collaborate on testing for meat yield and domoic acid before opening the commercial fishing season.
"Every year we have a different pattern to our season opening, because we're accounting for those two factors," Braby said.
Braby pointed to climate change as a primary reason for the delay in opening the crab season.
She said the impacts on ocean systems may include areas of warm water that hold less dissolved oxygen and more toxic algae, which can harm marine life.
The result is fewer crabs and more domoic acid in the ocean food web.
Braby said it is still unclear if, and where, certain areas will be designated "biotoxin management zones" for crab fishing. Crabs may still be caught and sold from these management zones, though seafood processors must remove and eviscerate the guts where domoic acid accumulates.
Processors can still use the meat to make crab cakes and other products, but cannot sell whole cooked crabs from the zones.
"That can't happen under an evisceration order because the whole crab needs to be pulled apart," Braby explained.
ODFW and ODA will collect a second round of crabs for testing, with results expected back shortly before the Feb. 4 season start date.
"Opening the crab season in any area with an evisceration requirement is not ideal," Braby said. "However, we need to get the fishery going for the vessel crews who are waiting for paychecks and to avoid the migration of whales.
"We are fortunate in Oregon to have a system that allows this fishery to harvest through biotoxin events and provide a safe, delicious product," she said.
