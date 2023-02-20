Direct seeding

An Oregon dryland wheat farmer uses a seed drill as part of his no-till operation. No-till farming is considered beneficial to soil health, which is the subject of an Oregon legislative proposal that's encountered skepticism among farm groups.

 Courtesy of Bill Jepsen

SALEM — Proposals to strengthen the Oregon government’s role in improving soil health and reducing harmful algae are encountering skepticism from representatives of some natural resource industries.

Several farm and forest groups say two bills being considered by the House Agriculture Committee offer overly simplified solutions to complex soil and water problems.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you