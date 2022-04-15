An Oregon hemp company has struck a settlement deal with a Nevada farm it had accused of wrongly rejecting $2.2 million worth of hemp seed.
Earlier this year, Phylos Bioscience in Portland, Ore., filed a federal complaint alleging that Silver Lion Farms of Ely, Nev., breached a hemp seed contract.
The Oregon plaintiff claimed the Nevada company agreed to buy 23 million hemp seeds in 2020 for about $3 million.
The shipment was to include two varieties of hemp seed that would be enough to plant nearly 1,000 acres upon delivery in 2021.
Silver Lion Farms paid for 25% of the contract price and received about 4 million seeds of one variety but refused to accept or pay for the remainder of the seeds it had ordered, the complaint said.
Phylos Bioscience claimed it had relied on the agreement to purchase seed from another hemp farm in Oregon and accused the defendant of fraud, contract breach and plant patent infringement.
The lawsuit sought three times the amount of damages and compensation for litigation costs.
However, earlier this month, the parties notified the judge overseeing the case that they’d reached a settlement under which Silver Lion Farms would pay the remaining money owed to Phylos Bioscience over the next two years.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie Russo in Portland has now agreed to conditionally dismiss the lawsuit, contingent on the defendant living up to the terms of the settlement.
Until the dismissal is final, the case will remain inactive so that Phylos Bioscience can move to enforce the deal, should that become necessary, the judge said.
Similar disputes in the hemp industry have erupted due to the drop in prices for biomass and extracts from the crop, which has suffered from an oversupply after a planting surge in 2019.
Companies have been unable or unwilling to abide by contract prices under the deteriorated market conditions, spurring legal actions.
However, hemp farmers have greatly reduced their plantings in the past few years and a recent industry survey found the crop surplus has fallen steeply, with prices stabilizing as a result.
