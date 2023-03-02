SALEM — Roger Beyer, who has served as executive director of the Oregon Seed Council for the past 15 years, has announced he is retiring on June 30.
A search is underway for his replacement.
Beyer, who came to the council after serving a dozen years in the Oregon Legislature, brought an experienced hand to the council’s lobbying efforts, said Bryan Ostlund, administrator of three Oregon seed commissions, and helped steer the council through some difficult times, including a recession that hit shortly after he started in 2008.
“Roger has been a great addition to the seed industry family,” Ostlund said. “Just like in his legislative days, he’s great at strategy and building trusted relationships.”
During his tenure, Beyer helped launch Oregon Seed Magazine, started an annual farm tour and reception for the state Department of Agriculture to help officials stay abreast of issues facing the seed industry, and he played a key role in helping coordinate industry response to export and import issues.
Beyer, along with Ostlund, also regularly lobbied federal lawmakers for funding for the IR-4 minor crop pesticide registration program during annual trips to Washington, D.C.
And Beyer and Ostlund were instrumental in maintaining support for the USDA Agricultural Research Service’s Forage Seed and Cereal Research Unit in Corvallis, which at one point was in danger of closing.
“When we found that out, we took it upon ourselves to build it back up,” Beyer said. “And with (Research Unit Leader) Ryan Hayes’ help, we’ve seen that unit come back in a very strong way. Without that work done by the Seed Council and the (grass seed) commissions, we probably would have lost that unit in Corvallis.”
Today the unit has eight researchers working in seed production.
Looking back at his time on the seed council, Beyer said he has enjoyed his run and feels fortunate to have worked in the industry.
“This industry, like most farming communities, is made up of just the nicest, most welcoming people I’ve ever been around,” Beyer said.
Beyer, 62, co-owns a Christmas tree farm in Molalla. He expects the tree farm will keep him busy in retirement. “As producers will tell you, when you own a farm, you never can really retire,” he said.
But, he said, he definitely plans to do more fishing.
People interested in pursuing the seed council’s executive director position are asked to contact the council at 503-585-1157 or look for the council’s classified ad in the Capital Press.
