A seed company has agreed to accept $1.15 million from the former NORPAC cooperative to settle a legal dispute with the bankrupt processor.
The deal, which must still be approved by a bankruptcy judge, marks the most recent step toward resolving litigation over the disbursal of $40 million that NORPAC has left over after selling its assets and paying off secured debts.
Earlier this year, the cooperative filed a complaint seeking a declaration that HM.Clause, an international seed company, lacks collateral for a $1.8 million bankruptcy claim for seed deliveries.
HM.Clause argued that under Oregon grain lien law, it’s entitled to be fully paid from the revenues that NORPAC earned from the crops grown from those seeds.
However, the cooperative countered that HM.Clause only stood to recover the actual seed or the proceeds from selling that seed, not crop revenues.
Most NORPAC farmers no longer held the seeds and hadn’t directly paid cash for them, instead opting to have the owed amounts subtracted from their crop payments.
For that reason, the cooperative claimed the vast majority of HM.Clause’s bankruptcy claim wasn’t protected by a grain lien or secured by collateral.
Under the settlement deal, the lawsuit and bankruptcy claim will be resolved when the cooperative pays $1.15 million to HM.Clause, which will keep an unsecured $200,000 claim against NORPAC.
Under a bankruptcy plan proposed earlier this year, unsecured creditors stand to be repaid for 10-40% of the money they’re owed, depending on the outcome of litigation over NORPAC’s $40 million.
That amount stands to be reduced by $2 million under a settlement deal reached with Frank Tiegs, who claimed the cooperative overcharged him for bulk crops.
An unspecified amount may also be paid out to NORPAC’s farmer-members, who claimed they’re still owed payments for crops delivered to the cooperative.
If the settlements with farmers, Tiegs and HM.Clause are approved in bankruptcy court, the only remaining adversary proceeding in the case will be the cooperative’s dispute over seed with Syngenta.
The cooperative, which is now called North Pacific Canners & Packers after selling its name and other intellectual property, wants to “claw back” $400,000 previously paid to Syngenta and disputes that another $485,000 claim is secured with collateral.
Out of an “abundance of caution,” Syngenta recently objected to an earlier settlement under which the cooperative agreed to recognize that a $340,000 claim from the Seminis seed company is secured with collateral.
Syngenta said its objection is intended to “ensure that nothing in the Seminis Settlement diminishes Syngenta’s entitlement to payment on its secured claim.”