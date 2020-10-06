SALEM, Ore. — SEDCOR, the Strategic Economic Development Corporation based in Salem, has received a $469,150 federal grant to develop a program fostering new innovations in agricultural technology.
The Northwest Ag Innovation Hub will connect local farmers with technologists, software developers and entrepreneurs interested in solving grower issues from the dairy barn to the vineyard.
Alex Paraskevas, rural innovation catalyst for SEDCOR, said the goal is to facilitate ideas that would increase efficiency and drive down costs, helping the region's farms succeed in the future.
"Partly, it's just getting two different industries in Oregon that don't really intersect to talk to one another," Paraskevas said. "We're predominately family farms growing high-value specialty crops. ... How do we create tools, processes and workflows that help them to be better?"
SEDCOR is the lead economic development organization for Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, part of the fertile Mid-Willamette Valley. Farmers in the three counties combined to sell about $1.15 billion worth of products in 2017, according to the latest USDA Census of Agriculture.
But Paraskevas said the industry extends beyond the farm gate, supporting farming, processing and transportation jobs — what he describes as a three-dimensional supply chain.
SEDCOR received a matching grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to start the Northwest Ag Innovation Hub, which builds on previous work by Paraskevas when he focused on Polk County and the city of Independence, Ore., promoting agricultural technology.
The innovation hub will expand networking and events aimed at building relationships and spurring creative thinking. Earlier this year, SEDCOR, the Technology Association of Oregon and city of Independence hosted the Ag Innovation Challenge, a week-long virtual design competition pitching prototype solutions for agricultural challenges.
More than 70 people from nine states joined the competition. A design team in Ohio won the competition, pitching a set of tinted eyeglasses for winery workers to differentiate between ripe and almost-ripe Pinot noir grapes, thus improving the quality of the final product.
Paraskevas said he envisions the innovation hub hosting two design challenges annually. Programming, he said, is based on another national nonprofit based in Memphis, Tenn., called AgLaunch, which flips the traditional startup script by putting farms in the role of a business incubator, and farmers as the lead consultants.
"There is a lot of venture money coming into agriculture right now. A lot of it comes from outside agriculture," Paraskevas said. "If you don't come from the industry, it’s a lot more complicated than anybody gives it credit for."
Both Paraskevas and Erik Andersson, president of SEDCOR, see major opportunities for farms and tech companies to collaborate. The Northwest Ag Innovation Hub is one way to make those key introductions, Andersson said.
"Agriculture in the Mid-Willamette Valley spans over a variety of industries — farming, processing, equipment manufacturing, logistics — and provides a unique opportunity to encourage creative thinking and innovation to solve problems," Andersson said. "This provides SEDCOR with a unique strategy to differentiate us from other economic development organizations in the Pacific Northwest."