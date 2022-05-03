PORTLAND — Oregon's seafood industry is calling on Congress to fund a national marketing campaign that would promote the health benefits of seafood and support commercial fisheries in coastal communities.
Industry leaders sent a letter in April to the Oregon congressional delegation, urging lawmakers to approve $25 million per year for five years to establish the National Seafood Council and National Seafood Marketing Campaign.
"While commercial fisheries have faced several challenges in recent years, the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on trade, labor, supply chains and restaurants is unlike anything we've experienced before," the letter states.
According to a report from the National Marine Fisheries Service, revenue from commercial fishing and seafood processing declined 29% along the West Coast and Alaska in 2020, compared to the previous five years from 2015-19.
"Unfortunately, our industry needs this boost to rebound from the last two years of COVID-caused economic hardships," the letter continues.
A 2019 study by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and ECONorthwest estimates commercial fishing each year generates 6,848 jobs, $356.2 million in labor income and $697.9 million in total economic output statewide.
The Oregon letter was signed by representatives of Pacific Seafood, the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, Fishpeople Seafood, Seafood and Gender Equality and the Oregon Coast Visitors Association. It is part of a national push to create the seafood marketing campaign, which was first proposed in 2020 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee.
Since then, more than 40 seafood producers, suppliers and processors from across the country have come together to form the National Seafood Council Task Force, lobbying Congress to fund the campaign.
"The appropriations process for fiscal year 2023 is really kicking off in earnest in Congress right now," said Matt McAlvanah, the group's campaign manager. "This funding may or may not be included, but the goal is to get it included either this year or in future appropriations bills."
McAlvanah said the campaign would focus heavily on public health benefits to encourage more consumers to buy and eat seafood.
Sonja Connor, research associate professor in endocrinology, diabetes and clinical nutrition at Oregon Health and Science University, serves on the board of directors for the National Seafood Council Task Force's Nutrition Advisory Council.
Over her 40-year career, Connor said she has extensively studied how seafood benefits heart and brain health.
Omega-3 fatty acids in fish are shown to make blood platelets less sticky, she said, reducing the risk of a clot that can cause a heart attack or stroke. There's also evidence they can reduce blood triglyceride levels stored as fat in the human body.
Eating seafood may also protect eyesight and reduce the risk for mood disorders and depression, Connor said.
"The science is very clear that seafood is important for the optimal health of a person throughout one's life," she said. "It sort of boggles the mind, the far-reaching benefits."
Bill Hueffner, vice president of marketing and development for Pacific Seafood, said the timing has never been better for the industry to launch a unified campaign. For the first time last year, the USDA agreed to purchase $45.9 million of Pacific seafood to distribute for food assistance.
Pacific Seafood, based in Clackamas, Ore., is one of the country's largest seafood companies. It has more than 2,500 employees at processing, aquaculture and distribution plants in 10 states and British Columbia, Canada.
Talking about seafood is more complicated than land-based proteins, Hueffner said. There are more than 33,000 fish and shellfish species, each with a different taste and different ways to cook and prepare them.
Hueffner said he hopes a national marketing campaign will help educate and familiarize consumers who might be scared or reluctant to try different kinds of seafood.
"People are creatures of habit. They're going to continue to consume what they're familiar with," he said. "That's why having this campaign is a good thing, and really making seafood a bigger part of that food production picture for all Americans."