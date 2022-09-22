A renewable energy developer is scaling back a southern Oregon solar project after scrapping the original proposal due to concerns about farmland and wildlife impacts.
Hecate Energy hopes the changes will prove acceptable to the community of Bonanza, Ore., but critics still say the site isn’t appropriate for a solar facility.
“There are millions of acres you can put this stuff,” said Dave Novle, a local project opponent. “This isn’t the place for it.”
Hecate Energy, based in Chicago, has terminated its initial application to Oregon energy siting regulators and will submit a revised proposal for the Bonanza solar project next year.
Solar panels will occupy fewer than 1,000 acres within the new project’s boundary, compared to about 1,900 acres previously, said Mark Zwieg, Hecate’s project manager.
“I see it as a very balanced approach,” Zwieg said.
The company decided the “changes are way too drastic” to simply modify the earlier proposal, instead opting to start the process from scratch to ensure clarity, he said.
“It will help limit confusion about project boundaries going forward,” Zwieg said.
After listening to concerns from neighbors, Hecate will not install solar arrays on prime irrigated farmland, he said. “We’re very conscious about the water situation out there and minimizing water usage.”
Solar panels will instead be placed on sloped areas and require different “tracker” equipment to orient them toward sunlight, which will increase the project’s cost, he said.
With flat, open areas off the table, the facility also won’t pose as much of an impediment to migrating mule deer, Zwieg said. Fencing will be limited to areas with solar panels, rather than the entire property.
The transmission line corridor will be re-aligned with existing power easements under the new plan, decreasing the acreage affected by the project, he said.
“We’re minimizing our footprint and impact,” Zwieg said.
Battery storage facilities will be equipped with remote sensing and fire suppression systems, and the company plans to provide local fire departments with training specific to the equipment, he said.
It’s possible the battery structures will be hidden behind vegetation, berms or buildings similar to pole barns that better fit the scenery, Zwieg said. “We’re not at the stage now of mitigating the visual impact but we do understand it is a concern.”
Critics continue to believe the company should minimize the project’s impacts by moving it to a more remote property rather than keeping it in a rural residential area, said Novle, a local representative of project opponents.
Even if the company doesn’t install solar panels on irrigated farmland, local residents remain worried about the fire danger posed by the batteries and disruptions to wildlife habitat, such as a bald eagle nest, he said.
“You are going to devastate the wildlife, no matter what,” Novle said.
Runoff from such a large industrial development will inevitably end up polluting the nearby Lost River, counteracting steps to improve water quality, he said.
Without a specific plan on the table, though, critics have found themselves in “limbo land” while waiting for Hecate to submit the revised proposal, Novle said.
“Until they reapply, we are basically fighting air,” he said. “We don’t know anything for sure.”
