SALEM — The possibility of scaling back a proposed moratorium on large “confined animal feeding operations” in Oregon hasn’t seemed to find much middle ground among the bill’s supporters and opponents.
An earlier version of Senate Bill 85 would suspend permits for the biggest CAFOs for eight years, but a recent amendment would limit the scope to poultry facilities and reduce the time to two years.
Neither side of the dispute appeared much swayed by the amendment during a March 22 hearing before the Senate Natural Resources Committee, which is scheduled to vote on SB 85 next week.
“The two-year moratorium does not give the agencies enough time to provide the research necessary to enact protective rules to mitigate impacts from large-scale poultry operations,” said Kendra Kimbirauskas, a farmer who lives near a planned chicken CAFO in Scio, Ore.
Controversy has swirled for years around dairy CAFOs but several large poultry facilities proposed for the mid-Willamette Valley have further galvanized opposition to so-called “factory farms.”
Most supporters of SB 85 testified against a “watered down” version of the bill, arguing that suspending CAFO permits for only two years wouldn’t stop new poultry facilities from breaking ground.
According to supporters of the eight-year “strong moratorium,” these CAFOs could begin construction as smaller facilities, then bide their time and ultimately expand to the largest tier of operations.
“As soon as the moratorium expires, it will be back to business as usual for them,” said Curtis Williams, a CAFO opponent from Scio, Ore.
Kimbirauskas said the reconstruction of one old poultry facility in the region is already setting a precedent for this course of action.
“They are doing this in phases and I believe they are doing this to avoid public review and input,” she said.
Though detractors allege CAFOs displace small family farms, deplete aquifers and pollute the air and water, groups representing the state’s conventional farm industry say the vast majority of large facilities have an outstanding environmental track record.
“A farm’s management determines more about its sustainability than its size,” said Tami Kerr, executive director of the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association.
The organization was joined by the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, Oregon Farm Bureau, Northwest Chicken Council and Pacific Egg & Poultry Association in opposing both versions of SB 85, claiming that nothing has justified imposing a total moratorium on the largest tier of CAFOs.
“Let’s prosecute the offender, not the entire industry. The industry is not the culprit,” said Katie Evers, whose family raises poultry near Dayton, Ore.
Critics of the state’s CAFO regulations have repeatedly cited the wastewater violations and eventual bankruptcy of Lost Valley Farm near Boardman, Ore., as a cautionary tale about the dangers of large facilities.
The so-called “mega-dairy” continues to draw scrutiny from CAFO critics because it was bought by the Easterday family, which planned to overhaul and restart the facility. The new owners have run into their own problems, with family member Cody Easterday’s fraud conviction and the bankruptcy of his business empire.
However, other CAFO owners say they’ve quietly operated their facilities for decades, complying with strict regulations without disturbing neighbors or surrounding farms.
Opponents of SB 85 say that restricting the growth of such family-owned farms would hinder their financial and environmental sustainability, particularly since they often seek greater economies of scale due to government restrictions.
“Please let farmers produce food for the people and don’t over-regulate what’s not broken,” said Meghan Cozart, a poultry producer near Dayton, Ore.
While opponents of SB 85 asked lawmakers to reject any type moratorium, most of the bill’s supporters urged against distinguishing between different types of CAFOs.
They claim the amended version of SB 85 would send a bad message by limiting the moratorium to poultry operations, which have lately caused a stir in the Willamette Valley, while dairy operations in Eastern Oregon have long adversely affected Hispanic residents.
“The harms of factory farms do not fall equally on all Oregonians,” said Quinn Read, state policy director for the Center for Biological Diversity nonprofit.
Adopting the shorter, narrower moratorium would effectively pick winners and losers, she said. “It tells us you will accept these harms for some communities and not others.”
A minority of the bill’s supporters testified in favor of a shorter moratorium that only applies to poultry operations.
If the broader, longer moratorium fails, new poultry operations could withdraw large amounts of groundwater from the region without water rights, said Russ Mead, an animal rights lawyer and professor with Lewis and Clark Law School.
“We don’t have the same sense of urgency with the other species, but we certainly have it about poultry,” he said.
