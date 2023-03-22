Courtesy of Christina Eastman (copy) (copy)

A lawn sign near Scio, Ore., is posted in opposition to a planned large poultry confined animal feeding operation, or CAFO. An amended version of an Oregon bill that would suspend permits for the largest CAFOs hasn't won many converts from either side of the controversy.

 Courtesy of Christina Eastman

SALEM — The possibility of scaling back a proposed moratorium on large “confined animal feeding operations” in Oregon hasn’t seemed to find much middle ground among the bill’s supporters and opponents.

An earlier version of Senate Bill 85 would suspend permits for the biggest CAFOs for eight years, but a recent amendment would limit the scope to poultry facilities and reduce the time to two years.

