CORVALLIS, Ore. — While studying how to convert straw into fuel, Chris Beatty got the chance to learn a lot about the ryegrass plant.
Although the interest in such biofuels “evaporated” with the advent of fracking and the availability of cheap natural gas, Beatty decided he could still put that knowledge to use in his next venture — Spiritopia, an artisan distilled spirits producer.
When ryegrass is preparing to grow seed heads, it’s “driving sugars up the plant” that can be directly fermented into alcohol, he said. “I thought, wow, this would make a really interesting component for a whiskey.”
Getting his ryegrass whiskey into the hands of consumers would prove anything but simple, however, as Spiritopia first had to navigate a “regulatory hell or purgatory.”
The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, a federal agency that regulates labels, was unsure whether ryegrass was fit for human consumption and referred the question to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“I thought there were going to be issues but I did not see that one coming,” Beatty said.
The FDA, in turn, informed Beatty that he’d have to complete a toxicological study to prove that distilled ryegrass spirits are safe.
“It takes a lot of time and money, of which I had neither,” he said.
Beatty was leaning toward shelving the idea until a magazine devoted to artisan spirits caught wind of his dilemma and published an article about it. That compelled a fellow chemist to notify Spiritopia that FDA had already approved an anti-allergy medication made with ryegrass.
“With that information, I was able to get ryegrass approved as an ingredient,” Beatty said. “So, it was rather dumb luck.”
After further negotiations with the federal government over the label, Spiritopia finally released its ryegrass whiskey in time for Christmas in 2018 — about three years after initially applying for permission.
Beatty said he must regularly explain that ryegrass whiskey is different from rye whiskey, which is made from fermented rye grain. Rye tends to add spicy and peppery flavors to alcohol, while ryegrass makes it softer and earthier.
However, his company does eventually want to experiment with making whiskey from ryegrass seeds, rather than from the grass itself. That way, the product could be produced at any time during the year instead of immediately after the grass is cut in late April or early May at about 12-18 inches.
Spiritopia generally produces about 500 bottles a year of ryegrass whiskey, which are sold for $40 each at its distillery tasting room in Corvallis, Ore. Each annual batch requires less than an acre of ryegrass, for which a local farmer receives “liquid compensation.”
The bulk of the “mash” that’s fermented and distilled into ryegrass whiskey is corn and barley, while ryegrass makes up about 25% of the biomass, Beatty said. The ryegrass represents only a few percentage points of the finished alcohol, since the other crops have more fermentable sugars.
“It’s more about the flavor it imparts to the whiskey than the alcohol contribution,” he said.
Aside from ryegrass whiskey, Spiritopia uses locally sourced apples, grapes, peppermint and other crops in its products, and is planning to release a pear brandy as well.
“We tend to do less sugar and a more intense flavor of whatever it is,” he said.