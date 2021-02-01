The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld an enhanced award for damages and attorney fees won by an organic farm whose crops were trampled by neighboring cows.
In 2017, a jury awarded about $26,650 to Simington Gardens in Aurora, Ore., for net income loss, crop damage and mitigation costs caused by heifers that escaped from nearby Rock Ridge Farms.
A judge later determined the organic farm was also entitled to an enhanced award of $11,000, as well as $150,000 in attorney fees, under the state’s “trespass to produce” law.
Rock Ridge Farms challenged that decision, arguing the trespass wasn’t “willful” and thus Simington Gardens wasn’t entitled to enhanced damages and attorney fees.
The state’s Court of Appeals has now rejected those arguments, ruling that the organic farm can still recover enhanced damages under legal provisions related to “casual or involuntary” trespass to produce.