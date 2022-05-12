To pass legal muster, a Central Oregon solar facility expansion plan must provide more specifics about mitigating impacts on wildlife habitat, according to a state land use ruling.
However, the West Prineville Solar Farm’s developer, NewSun Energy, is optimistic the project can now proceed with “only limited refinements to the plan criteria,” said Jake Stephens, its CEO.
The state’s Land Use Board of Appeals said Crook County approved doubling the solar facility’s size, from 320 acres to 654 acres, without “substantial evidence” its wildlife plan will ensure quality habitat mitigation that’s reliable and durable.
The developer’s wildlife plan also “lacks a schedule of performance measures” required under state law to ensure it will cause “no net loss” of habitat, the ruling said.
Despite these issues, NewSun Energy said it welcomes LUBA’s order because the ruling has confirmed the mitigation plan is “appropriate and acceptable in form, size, scale, substance and type,” as well as in its definition of habitat, Stephens said.
For example, the plan can now move forward with “more tightly defined limits” on where mitigation occurs as well as “specific deed restriction language” that will shield the habitat mitigation site from future development, he said.
The company believes the plan already includes these elements and has exceeded the requirements of state wildlife officials, Stephens said. “Regardless, NewSun looks forward to continuing to invest in good faith in rural Oregon communities, including performing mitigation as required by law."
Crook County will have to reconsider its authorization of the solar facility’s expansion based on the the ruling’s criteria and standards, most likely based on additional evidence from the project’s developer, according to LUBA.
Last year, LUBA blocked the expansion project but the Oregon Court of Appeals said it incorrectly construed state land use law. The appeals court faulted LUBA for requiring the county to fully meet wildlife criteria that’s meant for larger solar projects.
LUBA has now issued a new ruling based on instructions from the appellate court but has still found that the wildlife mitigation plan needs to be improved.
The developer’s plan to enhance an acre of wildlife habitat for every acre affected by the project, plus a “buffer” of additional acreage, is sufficient to conclude “there will be no net loss of habitat quantity,” LUBA said.
However, the plan “lacks the specificity and definiteness” required by state law, since it proposes two options without providing enough details about the location of replacement habitat, effectively preventing third parties from evaluating the quality of mitigation measures, the ruling said.
Likewise, the so-called “V2 Plan” contains treatment options that are “too vague” to be evaluated for reliability and durability, “especially in the absence of defined performance measures,” the ruling said.
“In conclusion, the V2 Plan is not substantial evidence in the record as to the quality of mitigation, the reliability or durability of mitigation, and lacks a schedule of performance measures required to be included in a mitigation plan,” LUBA said. “Accordingly, the V2 Plan is not evidence a reasonable person would rely on to conclude that the development action meets the no net loss standard.”
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, which had objected to the project's wildlife plan, can "absolutely" make the solar facility's expansion work under the ruling's requirements, said Greg Jackle, district biologist for the agency.
The new LUBA ruling is similar to the previous order and will assure a "very positive outcome for wildlife habitat," Jackle said. "This opinion will assure that wildlife impacts from the project will be off-set, protected and enhanced on a specific wildlife mitigation site."