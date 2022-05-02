Oregon’s Marion County wrongly approved an agricultural education program on a 75-acre property in an “exclusive farm use” zone, according to a land use ruling.
The landowners planned to charge fees for children to enter the property near St. Paul, Ore., where they’d learn about crop production, view wildlife and engage in seasonal activities, such as corn mazes and pumpkin tossing.
Last year, the county’s board of commissioners approved a conditional use permit for “Seasons at the Red Oak Farm,” overruling planning officials, who said the proposal didn’t meet land use criteria.
The state’s Land Use Board of Appeals has now ruled the program is a commercial activity that isn’t sufficiently based on an underlying farm use, since the landowners intended to grow plants for demonstration and education rather than to profit from their sale.
“Intervenors did not provide substantial evidence to demonstrate that the field crops were grown for the primary purpose of obtaining a profit from their harvest and sale,” LUBA said, referring to the landowners.
The educational program’s potential to produce “future agricultural workers” by sparking their interest in farming also doesn’t justify the conditional use permit, the ruling said. Encouraging an interest in farming may be a “laudable” goal but it does not actually meet a “farm use demand.”
“The hypothesized connection between participating in the program and a future career in agriculture is too remote and speculative,” LUBA said. “Some children who participate in the program may choose to work in agriculture and others may choose a different career.”
The educational program would not support or supplement farm uses, but instead it would be the property’s primary use, which means it’s “the tail wagging the dog,” the ruling said.
Aside from these problems, LUBA determined the county did not satisfy the “farm impacts test” in approving the program’s permit. Under this standard, a conditional use cannot force a significant change to farm practices or increase their cost.
The county didn’t adequately describe the farmland and farm practices surrounding the property or how the program might impact them, the ruling said. Without more detail, the county cannot say the proposal has met the farm impacts test.
For example, the county authorized the program without analyzing the amount of traffic or people that it will attract, the ruling said. “Even if the county concludes that the use will not result in any significant impacts, substantial evidence and adequate findings must support that conclusion.”