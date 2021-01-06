SALEM — Right-wing demonstrators and supporters of President Donald Trump rallied outside the Oregon State Capitol on Wednesday as part of a nationwide protest of the 2020 Election results.
Protesters also took the opportunity to decry Gov. Kate Brown's COVID-19 emergency orders.
While the crowd of hundreds had largely dispersed after 2:30 p.m., video taken by the Salem Reporter earlier in the day showed violent clashes with counter-protesters that led Salem Police to declare an unlawful assembly.
The police department later Tweeted that no force was needed to separate the groups. One person was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct.
Many protesters held America, Gadsden and Trump flags, and some openly carried firearms. They chanted, "Freedom!" and hurled insults at Brown, calling her a tyrant.
One man standing at the Capitol Mall with a speaker said it was "1776 all over again."
"This is America," the man called out to cheers of support from fellow protesters. "Communism will never, never be America."