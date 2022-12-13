SALEM — A worker’s right to refuse work could be the next regulation facing Oregon farm employers, who in recent years have implemented rules and procedures around heat and smoke exposure and agricultural overtime.

Rocky Dallum, a public policy strategist with Tonkon Torp and a contract lobbyist for Oregonians for Food and Shelter, said farm labor issues, including the right to refuse work, are likely to be prominent in the Oregon Legislature during the 2023 session that kicks off next month.

