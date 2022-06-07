Oregon’s Josephine County didn’t properly evaluate a forest property’s timber-growing potential before rezoning it for five-acre rural residential lots, according to a land use ruling.
The state’s Land Use Board of Appeals has decided the 88-acre woodland property wasn’t correctly determined to be “nonresource land” — a designation critics say has been wrongly used to spur broader development in the county.
Because the property’s timber productivity wasn’t analyzed consistently with land use regulations, the county “misconstrued the law and made a decision not supported by substantial evidence,” LUBA said.
LUBA also said the county erroneously concluded it met the statewide land use goal of “orderly and efficient” urbanization, based on its finding that the property would remain in rural use.
The five-acre lot sizes and other factors considered by the county don’t necessarily ensure the property will remain rural despite the zone change, according to LUBA.
Last year, Josephine County approved a request from landowner Don Marvin to change the property from a “woodlot resource” zone, which aims to protect forestland, to a rural residential zone in which it could be subdivided into five-acre parcels.
The decision was challenged by farmland preservation groups 1,000 Friends of Oregon and Rogue Advocates, which believe it’s part of a wider problem with Josephine County classifying land as unsuitable for agriculture and forestry.
The state’s Department of Land Conservation and Development has said such “nonresource” designations have opened 15,500 acres in the county to “more rural subdivisions, increased wildfire risk and cost, and less open space and natural buffers.”
Rezoning the 88-acre Marvin property will “further strain the carrying capacity of the county’s remaining rural lands,” according to DLCD.
LUBA has now agreed with critics that the county relied on an inadequate analysis to decide the property isn’t commercially productive forestland.
A forester hired by the landowner didn’t include the timber productivity of more than four acres of the parcel. If that area had been included, it could have boosted the property’s timber productivity to a level that’s considered commercially feasible, the ruling said.
The county shouldn’t have discounted other sources of information about forest productivity, which are required under land use regulations, to instead accept an alternative analysis from the landowner’s forester, LUBA said.
Aside from the matter of timber production, LUBA faulted the county’s process for meeting the statewide land use goal of urbanization.
The urbanization goal generally prohibits rural lands from being used for urban purposes, unless the local government explains why an exception is justified, according to LUBA.
In this case, the county determined the zone change didn't violate the urbanization goal because the five-acre lot sizes would remain above the threshold for an urban level of density and won’t require “urban services or infrastructure.”
However, LUBA has ruled that the county misinterpreted land use regulations in deciding it met the urbanization goal and wouldn’t require an exception from it.
“The board of commissioners has not explained why the five-acre minimum lot size reflects a rural use,” the ruling said.
Likewise, the county noted that the property is far from an “urban growth boundary” and won’t need urban services. Those statements aren’t sufficient to prove it will remain rural, LUBA said.
“The findings are inadequate because the bare facts provided do not explain what services or infrastructure will be provided or why the distance to the UGB makes the use non-urban,” the ruling said.