Farmers and ranchers affected by catastrophic wildfires burning across Oregon have resources available to help them shoulder the pain of sudden and devastating losses.
President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration Sept. 11, providing individual disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for residents in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties.
FEMA's individual disaster assistance supports individuals and families whose homes may have been destroyed in the blazes. The program also partners with the U.S. Small Business Administration, offering low-interest loans for business damages.
Rep. Kurt Schrader, a Democrat whose district includes parts of the Willamette Valley where the Beachie Creek, Lionshead and Riverside fires have consumed more than a half-million acres and 791 homes, said the emergency declaration came not a moment too soon.
"Countless Oregonians are currently displaced by these devastating wildfires, many of them from Oregon's 5th District," Schrader said. "Oregon families are hurting and this declaration ensures that we can get them aid as quickly as possible."
As of Sept. 15, FEMA had approved 1,262 applications totaling more than $4.7 million.
To register for disaster assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
USDA programs
Agricultural producers can also apply for disaster relief through the USDA Farm Service Agency, which offers a number of programs for both crop and livestock damages.
Depending on the operation, growers may be eligible for financial assistance from the Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Emergency Forest Restoration Program; Non-insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program; Tree Assistance Program; and Livestock Forage Disaster Program.
"Oregon agricultural producers are vital to the state's economy, and FSA stands ready to assist in their recovery from these wildfires," said Josh Hanning, acting Oregon state executive director of the FSA. "Once you are able to safely evaluate the impact on your operation, be sure to contact your local FSA office to timely report all damages and losses."
In addition, the USDA's Environmental Quality Incentives Program, managed by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, can provide additional protections for severely burned landscapes, including measures to prevent soil erosion, minimize the spread of noxious and invasive plants, protect water quality and restore livestock grazing infrastructure.
Producers with federal crop insurance must report crop damage to their agent within 72 hours of initial discovery and follow up in writing within 15 days, said Ben Thiel, director of the USDA Risk Management Agency's regional office in Spokane, Wash.
"Our approved insurance providers, loss adjusters and agents are experienced and well trained when it comes to disaster recovery and are ready to assist impacted producers," Thiel said.
For more information on all USDA disaster assistance programs, visit www.farmers.gov/recover or contact your local USDA Service Center. The Oregon FSA State Office can be reached at 503-692-6830.
State initiatives
On Sept. 15, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown directed state agencies to donate more than 100,000 KN95 masks for agricultural workers laboring outdoors in thick wildfire smoke.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon State University Extension Service and Oregon Health Authority are working with partners to distribute masks. A list of distribution centers, along with contact information, is available on the Oregon Farm Bureau's website at www.oregonfb.org/ppe.
For producers who were separated from pets and livestock during the fires, ODA has created a new website to help reunite them with their missing animals. The site is essentially a database where animal shelters, private citizens and groups caring for animals without known owners can post information and photos.
Known as Animal Track, the site allows producers to search for missing pets and livestock based on location, animal, sex, color and type. The tracker is not meant to replace existing systems already in place at county animal shelters.
To access the database, visit www.oda.direct/animaltrack.
Private shelters and groups can also contact ODA's brand inspection program at 503-986-4685 for additional help with found livestock.
Donations needed
OSU Extension Service is seeking hay donations from across the state to keep livestock fed in fire-struck communities.
Sam Angima, assistant dean for outreach and engagement at the OSU College of Agricultural Sciences, said they have received about 250 tons as of Sept. 21, primarily from farms in Central and Eastern Oregon. Local extension centers are now working to transport the hay to one of three designated drop-off locations in Aurora, Roseburg and Central Point.
"We're working with everybody here to make sure we help those whose livestock has been displaced," Angima said.
In the coming weeks, Angima said they plan to send out a survey statewide to better assess the need, but for now they are simply working as fast they can to provide immediate assistance.
Those interested in donating hay, or those in need of hay to keep their animals fed, can contact Angima at 541-737-3742, or email Melody Larson at larsmelo@oregonstate.edu.
The Oregon Cattlemen's Association is also accepting contributions to assist ranchers. Donations can be made at OCA's website, www.orcattle.com, or by calling 503-361-8941. Checks to the OCA Stewardship Fund can be mailed to 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 150, Salem, OR 97301.