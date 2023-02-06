SALEM — A quick glance at the Oregon Encyclopedia reveals no shortage of symbols promoting some of the state’s most iconic and beloved products.

Oregon has an official animal, bird and fish — the beaver, western meadowlark and chinook salmon, respectively. Pears are the official fruit, and hazelnuts the official nut. Dungeness crab is the official crustacean. There’s even an official fossil, the Metasequoia, designated in 2005.

