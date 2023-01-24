HALSEY, Ore. — On Jan. 22, friends and family gathered at the Linn County Expo Center to celebrate the life of Elizabeth "Liz" VanLeeuwen, a leader in Oregon's agricultural industry, who died on Nov. 27 at her home near Halsey. She was 97.
VanLeeuwen was a farmer, a founding member and first secretary of Oregon Women for Agriculture, a founding member of American Agri-Women, helped form Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom program, counseled at 4-H camps and was a state representative for nine terms.
Farmers say VanLeeuwen was "an inspiration" and "a strong leader."
"What stood out was her insistence on what one person can do. She wasn't afraid of taking it on and doing what needed to be done," said Helle Ruddenklau, former president of Oregon Women for Agriculture.
Elizabeth Nelson was born in Lake County in 1925. According to her family, she lived on a farm with Ayrshire dairy cows until 1933, when her family fell on hard times during the Great Depression.
As a young woman, she attended Oregon State College, now a university.
She met George "Geo" VanLeeuwen while weeding onion fields on his family's farm alongside other young people.
"She got his attention because she was the only one who could keep up with him weeding," said James VanLeeuwen, Liz's son.
Geo and Liz married in 1947. They had four children, and in 1956 they moved to Geo's parents' farm, which they rented and later bought. They grew strawberries, grass seed and other crops.
Liz VanLeeuwen became an advocate for agriculture when the industry came under threat.
In 1966, Bob Straub, then state treasurer, proposed the Willamette River Greenway Program. According to the Congressional Record, Straub's plan was to "take public control of the banks along most of the length of the Willamette, from above Springfield to Portland" for public use and environmental protection.
VanLeeuwen opposed the plan, which would have swept farmland under government control.
"She was such a thorn in (Straub's) side," said Arwen McGilvra, VanLeeuwen's granddaughter.
Straub's program ultimately fell short of its original aims.
Then, in 1969, the farm industry faced a potential ban on field burning. A group of women that became Oregon Women for Agriculture rallied against the ban. VanLeeuwen was among them.
These experiences prompted VanLeeuwen to run for legislative office. From 1981 to 1999, she was the state representative for rural Linn County.
Friends and family recall VanLeeuwen read bills carefully before voting. James, her son, said that between farming, being a wife and mother, reading bills and answering constituents' calls on the family's home phone, VanLeeuwen "didn't sleep much."
VanLeeuwen also helped start CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates for foster children — in Linn County and a host family program for international students at Oregon State University.
She went on to meet Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug, who contributed to agriculture's "green revolution," and presidents Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
Those who knew VanLeeuwen say she remained down-to-earth. Staff from Burcham's Metals Inc. remembered that while a legislator, VanLeeuwen continued to load farm materials in her vehicle herself.
In 1999, VanLeeuwen was elected to the Linn County Soil and Water Conservation District's board, a position she held until her death. At 97, she was also serving on the board of the Linn County Farm Bureau.
Her husband Geo preceded her in death in 2016. VanLeeuwen is survived by her four children — Mary, Charles, James and Tim — along with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
