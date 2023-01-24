HALSEY, Ore. — On Jan. 22, friends and family gathered at the Linn County Expo Center to celebrate the life of Elizabeth "Liz" VanLeeuwen, a leader in Oregon's agricultural industry, who died on Nov. 27 at her home near Halsey. She was 97.

VanLeeuwen was a farmer, a founding member and first secretary of Oregon Women for Agriculture, a founding member of American Agri-Women, helped form Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom program, counseled at 4-H camps and was a state representative for nine terms.

