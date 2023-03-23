Raw milk

Raw milk proponent Christine Anderson successfully challenged Oregon's ban on raw milk advertising nearly a decade ago. A bill that would have relaxed limits on raw milk sales failed to pass muster with Oregon lawmakers this year.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press file

SALEM — Oregon’s raw dairy proponents are going back to the drawing board after a proposal to allow more unpasteurized milk sales failed to gain traction this year.

A recent legislative deadline has killed House Bill 2616, which would have expanded direct-to-consumer opportunities for raw milk and overturned retail restrictions specific to cows.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you