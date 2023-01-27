Oregon’s restrictions on raw dairy products will again be examined by lawmakers, who are this year considering a bill intended to ease unpasteurized milk sales.
Currently, consumers can only buy raw cow’s milk directly at a farm that owns no more than three dairy cattle.
Under House Bill 2616, raw cow’s milk could also be sold at a farmers market or through a delivery service so long as it’s labeled as unpasteurized.
The on-farm requirement is burdensome for small dairy producers who are too remote to conveniently serve consumers, said Mike Guebert, a farmer in Corbett, Ore.
“This simple fix is so important, particularly for rural farmers,” he said at a recent legislative hearing on HB 2616.
Off-farm retail sales of sheep and goat’s milk are already permitted if the producers owns no more than nine of the lactating animals.
By repealing the ban on raw cow’s milk retail sales, the bill would level the playing field for dairy cattle owners, said Alice Morrison, organizational director of the Friends of Family Farmers nonprofit.
“No other state makes this distinction in the retail market, and we’re excited to eliminate it here in Oregon,” she said.
Distributors of raw milk and associated dairy products would have to undergo training and certification, develop and implement risk management plans and conduct regular testing under the bill.
All farmers want to sell products that are safe to consume, said Christine Anderson, a dairy farmer near McMinnville, Ore.
“Raw milk producers are no different in this respect,” Anderson said, adding that she’s never had a disease outbreak in 15 years of selling raw milk.
“Because of the rigorous testing I do, I know my milk is safe,” she said.
Ross Bansen, a dairy farmer in Monmouth, Ore., testified in favor of HB 2616 even though he doesn’t sell raw milk.
Bansen said he’s supportive of the raw milk industry because it’s an excellent entry point for small farmers.
“We need more farmers, not less,” he said. “There are future farmers who would rise up if we provided them with a pathway to provide raw milk safely.”
The Oregon Farm Bureau opposes the bill because its members are uncomfortable with the food safety risks posed by raw milk sales, said Lauren Poor, the group’s vice president of government and legal affairs.
The Oregon Coalition of Local Health Officials has also come out against HB 2616 since raw milk is “one of the world’s most dangerous foods,” said Sarah Lochner, the group’s executive director.
“There is extreme documentation that raw milk is a public health risk,” she said.
Raw milk is responsible for roughly three times as many hospitalizations as any other source of foodborne disease, responsible for outbreaks of E. coli and salmonella that often affect young children, Lochner said.
It’s troubling the bill would expand raw milk sales to farmers markets, which people could interpret as an endorsement of product safety, she said. “We believe this policy will take us in the wrong direction.”
Legislation proposing changes to raw milk regulations has been proposed several times in Oregon, though attempts to loosen the rules tend not to succeed.
For example, a bill that would have increased the allowable number of dairy cows owned by a raw milk producer died in committee in 2011, as did a proposal in 2021 that would have legalized butter produced from raw milk.
In 2015, however, lawmakers approved a bill that repealed the state’s prohibition against raw milk advertising, which was prompted by the settlement of a free speech lawsuit the prior year.
