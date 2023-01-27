Christine Anderson, a raw milk producer

Christine Anderson, a raw milk producer near McMinnville, Ore., at the time of a lawsuit she filed a decade ago challenging Oregon's ban on raw milk advertising. Anderson is now asking state lawmakers to ease the restrictions on raw milk sales.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

Oregon’s restrictions on raw dairy products will again be examined by lawmakers, who are this year considering a bill intended to ease unpasteurized milk sales.

Currently, consumers can only buy raw cow’s milk directly at a farm that owns no more than three dairy cattle.

