Raw butter sales would be legalized in Oregon under a bill that supporters claim will offer new options to dairy farmers and consumers without sacrificing food safety.
House Bill 2612 would allow for the sale of butter from unpasteurized milk and direct the state’s Department of Agriculture to establish grades and standards for the product.
Violations of these regulations for raw butter would be punishable by up to a year in prison, a criminal fine of $6,250 and a civil penalty of $10,000.
Billie Johnson, a Crook County dairy farmer and proponent of HB 2612, said that raw butter acts as “brain food” that is reliably consumed without making people sick.
“Businesses are asking us for this product,” she said during a recent hearing before the House Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee.
The Organic Pastures Dairy in Fresno, Calif., legally sells butter in California but cannot ship it out of state, said Mark McAfee, its founder.
The industry needs more local producers of raw butter, he said.
“It’s a really powerful food, we sell the heck out of it,” McAfee said. “We can’t make enough raw butter at this point.”
Raw butter is legal for sale in retail stores in six states and directly to consumers in three states, said Pete Kennedy, an attorney with the Weston A. Price Foundation, which supports nutrient-dense foods.
The commercial product has an “excellent track record for food safety,” with no foodborne illnesses linked to its consumption in the Center for Disease Control’s database of outbreaks, he said.
Interstate commerce in raw milk is currently banned but that regulation is being challenged in federal court, Kennedy said.
The Oregon Dairy Farmers Association has submitted testimony urging lawmakers to “carefully consider the oversight and regulation of products such as raw butter” without opposing or supporting HB 2612.
If illnesses do occur, “we all become the face of such problems,” said Tami Kerr, the group’s executive director, in written testimony.
“We understand the desire of some small producers and their markets to have access to raw products, including butter,” she said. “We also understand the value of pasteurization and combating micro-organisms in retail products.”