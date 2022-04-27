TURNER, Ore. — Farmers at Santiam Valley Ranch in Turner, a 400-acre farm southeast of Salem, say they've benefited from enrolling a portion of it in a USDA wetland conservation program.
Kathy Bridges and her husband, Ken Dunder, say what prompted them to enroll some of the farm's acreage in a conservation program in exchange for payment from USDA was that some of their acres had a wet soil profile and were difficult to farm.
"This land didn't want to be farmed. It would argue with you," Bridges said, motioning to a stretch of wetland meadow that used to be a field of beans and sweet corn.
Bridges was talking to visitors from USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other organizations.
Over the past decade, these agency specialists have helped Bridges and Dunder transform 96 acres of working farmland into wetland and upland prairie serving as a habitat for native plants, birds and wildlife through USDA's former Wetlands Reserve Program, since replaced by the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.
The couple continues to farm, grazing sheep on their higher-quality pastureland.
Chris Seal, biologist for U.S. Fish and Wildlife, said many farmers are interested in putting acres in conservation programs, but farmers he meets sometimes aren't sure where to begin when faced with "a maddening alphabet soup of agencies and acronyms."
Seal recommends farmers start by talking with their local soil and water district, watershed council or a similar organization.
A variety of conservation easement programs exist across federal agencies, some of which pay landowners to restore lands and create habitat for threatened or endangered species.
Under the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, for example, if a farmer creates a wetland reserve, Natural Resources Conservation Service will pay 100% of the easement value for a permanent easement, or 50% to 75% of the value for a shorter term. NRCS also pays 50% to 100% of restoration costs.
Dani Aleshire, an NRCS basin wetland specialist, said there are many reasons farmers create conservation easements: because "they're tired of fighting the ground," are retiring, enjoy having a bird sanctuary or want to "give back."
One positive outcome of farmers creating conservation easements, Aleshire said, is that it can potentially "take pressure off" farmers facing endangered species restrictions. For example, Aleshire said, Lomatium bradshawii and Nelson's checkermallow have been proposed for delisting partly because farmers with conservation acres boosted populations of those plants.
However, not every farmer who wants a conservation contract will get one. Many factors must check out — including microclimate, soil profile and location — for an agency to consider a property worth investing in for conservation. Santiam Valley Ranch was worth USDA's investment in part because it's located in a major flyway for migratory birds.
Agencies need to spend taxpayer dollars wisely on restoration projects, said Chris Chapa, NRCS state easement specialist, so some farmers' applications will be turned down.
"Can we do it feasibly and financially?" said Chapa.
Bridges, the farmer, said she feels fortunate her farm was approved.
Above her, birds filled the expanse: V-formations of cackling geese, vesper sparrows, a red-tailed hawk riding the breeze and western meadowlarks filling the air with song.