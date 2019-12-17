Multiple Oregon radish seed farmers are urging a federal judge not to dismiss their $6.7 million lawsuit against a bank that allegedly sank demand for their crops.
The long-running dispute arose from the closure of a cover crop seed broker who’d contracted with numerous Oregon growers to produce radish seed.
Northwest Bank of Warren, Pa., filed a complaint in 2015 to seize the farmers’ seed as collateral for a loan to the cover crop company.
The farmers eventually prevailed in that lawsuit and their victory was upheld last year by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Radish Seed Growers Association and two other Oregon seed companies are now seeking to recover $6.7 million from the bank in federal court for lost seed value and storage costs.
Northwest Bank, meanwhile, is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed because it was simply trying to protect its security interest in the seed as collateral for a loan to the cover crop company.
Peter Hawkes, attorney for the lender, claimed that Northwest Bank’s actions were covered by the “absolute litigation privilege” that protects plaintiffs from facing legal liability for lawsuit-related actions and allegations.
“Even though the bank lost on that, those weren’t frivolous arguments,” Hawke said during Dec. 17 oral arguments in Eugene, Ore. “It thought it was doing what it had the right to do as a security interest holder. … It’s not wrong to enforce the security interest that you have.”
Furthermore, the radish growers’ lawsuit should be thrown out because the bank had relied in good faith on the advice of its lawyers in trying to seize the radish seed, which shields the bank from liability, Hawke said.
That protection should be extended to letters that Northwest Bank sent to potential seed buyers, warning them it held collateral interest in the growers’ radish seed crop, he said.
“Each of those actions was done at the advice of counsel, in fact they were done by counsel,” he said.
If the farmers wanted to recover damages, they could have filed a complaint against the bank’s former law firm for wrongfully initiating civil proceedings, Hawke said. “It’s not that they’re left holding the bag and have no recourse.”
Paul Conable, attorney for the radish seed farmers, countered that the bank sent letters to potential buyers before filing its lawsuit. The letters warned anyone against purchasing the seed from farmers out of concern they’d owe the bank money for the crop as well.
“The effect of sending those letters was to kill the market,” Conable said. “What was communicated to the market was there was a dispute over the ownership of this seed. Stay away.”
Though Northwest Bank’s lawyers did advise that it may hold some security interest in the seed, they did not say the bank held all the security interests needed to trump the growers’ security interests, he said. “Advising that you may own a dog is not advice that you own a particular dog.”
The farmers can prevail in the lawsuit without having to prove the bank’s actions and allegations were frivolous, simply that it lacked a basis to believe it unambiguously owned the seed as collateral when sending the letters, Conable said.
“Malice can be proved by evidence of no probable cause,” he said.
Likewise, Northwest Bank can’t be immunized for all of its actions simply by talking to a lawyer, Conable said. “It isn’t this get out of jail free card.”