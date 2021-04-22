A group of Oregon farmers has dropped a lawsuit that sought $6.7 million from an out-of-state bank that allegedly reduced their radish seed crop’s value.
The Radish Seed Growers Association and two seed companies have stipulated to a dismissal of their complaint against Northwest Bank of Warren, Pa., with each side bearing its own litigation costs.
Attorneys for the radish seed farmers and the bank did not respond to requests for comment on the dismissal.
In 2015, Northwest Bank sought to seize radish seed from more than 40 Oregon farms who’d contracted to grow it for a defunct cover crop seed broker.
When the seed broker went out of business, Northwest Bank claimed the 7.4 million pounds of radish seed that served as collateral for a loan taken out by the company.
A federal judge rejected the bank’s arguments and allowed the farmers to sell the seed because the bank held no security interest in it. The ruling was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The farmers filed a lawsuit in 2017 claiming Northwest Bank’s actions forced them to spend more money on storage costs and then sell the radish seed at a significantly diminished value.
The bank tried to get the lawsuit thrown out of court, arguing that its actions were shielded by the “absolute litigation privilege” that protects parties from liability for allegations made in court.
The farmers argued the lawsuit shouldn’t be dismissed because Northwest Bank sent letters outside court urging seed companies not to buy the crop, which effectively killed the market for radish seed.
The bank lacked an adequate “probable cause” to believe it actually owned a security interest in the seed when it warned off potential buyers, according to the farmers.
After a federal judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit, finding that the case should be decided by a jury, Northwest Bank filed another appeal to the 9th Circuit last year.
Briefing on the appeal was postponed after a mediation conference and ultimately called off due to the case’s dismissal.