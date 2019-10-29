The controversial approval of a gravel quarry on forestland in Oregon’s Lane County has been blocked and must be reconsidered due to a procedural error.
The county didn’t timely notify the state’s Department of Land Conservation and Development of changes to the proposal, potentially preventing people from presenting new evidence about the plan, according to Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals.
The current decision marks the second time that LUBA has ordered Lane County to reconsider the decision to change the site from a forest zone to a natural resources zone, clearing the way for aggregate mining on the property.
In its previous 2018 decision, LUBA determined that 61 acres of the 107 acres proposed for reclassification as a significant source of aggregate didn’t meet Oregon’s “quality and quantity standards.”
The county scaled back the change by proposing to add only 46 acres to its inventory of significant aggregate resources, but LUBA agreed with Save TV Butte — a group representing project opponents — that the local government didn’t notify DLCD quickly enough.
It’s not relevant that the acreage designated for mining and processing was actually reduced, since that still represents a significant change to the proposal and thus requires the county to re-notify the state land use agency, which serves as a clearinghouse for such information, the LUBA decision said.
“We cannot be sure that other parties were not prejudiced by the submission of the 2018 DLCD Notice 27 days after it was required to be submitted to DLCD, after the final evidentiary hearing was held, and after the record was closed for new evidence,” the ruling said.
LUBA did not reach a decision on several other objections that Save TV Butte had to the proposal because the county will have to hold another evidentiary hearing in the case.
“Accordingly, we will not address the remaining assignments of error until the county adopts a new decision based on all of the evidence and testimony presented to the board of commissioners prior to the close of the final evidentiary hearing or the record of the proceeding,” LUBA said.