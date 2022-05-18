EUGENE, Ore. — An area of Lane County in Oregon's southern Willamette Valley is under quarantine after state agriculture officials confirmed a second case of the highly contagious avian influenza in a backyard poultry flock on May 17.
The quarantine extends roughly 20 miles from Eugene and Springfield north along Interstate 5 to Harrisburg and the Coburg Hills, according to a map provided by the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Unless otherwise exempted, no live or dead birds, poultry products or poultry waste can leave the area until the department ensures there are no more cases of bird flu to avoid spreading the disease.
A backyard poultry flock in Linn County also tested positive for bird flu on May 6. ODA has identified the area from Albany south to near Corvallis and Lebanon as an "outbreak area," though it has not been placed under quarantine.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed "several" Canada goose goslings recently tested positive for avian flu at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, as well as a red-tailed hawk and osprey collected from Dorena Reservoir near Cottage Grove. They are the first cases of wild birds being infected in Oregon.
The latest strain of bird flu spreading across the U.S. — known as H5N1 — was first detected in Oregon on May 6 in a backyard poultry flock in Linn County. Prior to that, the last confirmed case was during the 2015 H5N2 outbreak.
Additional cases of bird flu have been reported in wild and domestic birds in Washington and Idaho.
Dr. Ryan Scholz, state veterinarian for the state Department of Agriculture, said they knew bird flu was coming after a bald eagle in British Columbia tested positive in March. The region is part of the Pacific Flyway, a major north-south route for migrating birds that extends from Alaska to Patagonia in South America.
"Since that detection, we have been hard at work communicating with our commercial poultry producers, veterinarians and the public on how they can protect their flocks," Scholz said, emphasizing the importance of keeping poultry separated from wild birds and increasing biosecurity.
While the risk of bird flu infecting humans is low, the virus is highly contagious and deadly among bird species, including chickens, ducks and turkeys. It can also infect raptors that prey on infected waterfowl. The only case of a human becoming sick was someone culling infected poultry at a commercial farm in Colorado.
Symptoms of the virus in birds include a lack of energy and coordination, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, decreased egg production and sudden death.
The H5N1 outbreak has affected 68 species of birds across 40 states totaling 1,326 individual cases, according to ODFW. Of those, 27 states have detected the virus in backyard poultry flocks, and 19 states have had infections in commercial poultry farms.
ODFW stated it does not expect the disease will have a significant impact on the waterfowl populations along the Pacific Flyway.
Anyone who sees sick or dead birds in the wild should report them to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife by calling 866-968-2600, or email at Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.
To report sick or dead poultry, call ODA at 1-800-347-7028 or email npip@oda.oregon.gov. Do not handle sick or dead birds, and avoid close contact with waterfowl.