sm emerald ash borer.jpg

An adult emerald ash borer.

 Oregon Department of Agriculture

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Oregon agriculture officials have adopted a temporary quarantine to slow the spread of emerald ash borer, a highly destructive forest pest that has killed hundreds of millions of native ash trees in North America. 

The quarantine limits the movement of ash, olive and white fringe tree material from Washington County, where the insect was found in late June in several ash trees at a middle school parking lot in Forest Grove, about 25 miles west of Portland. 

