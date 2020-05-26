Distribution locations for PPE in Oregon

Days & Times of PPE Distributions

The Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon State University Extension, Oregon Emergency Department, Oregon National Guard and county partners will distribute PPE at the following times:

Wednesday, May 27 from 9am - 4pm: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Washington, and Yamhill counties.

Thursday, May 28 from 9am - 4pm: Deschutes, Douglas, Coos, Curry, Jackson, Klamath, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Morrow, Umatilla, Sherman, Gilliam, Multnomah, and Tillamook counties.

Call for information: Hood River, Malheur, Baker, Grant, Lake, Harney, Union, Wallowa, and Wasco counties.

See distribution locations: List of distribution locations