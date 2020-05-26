Gov. Kate Brown has ordered that approximately 1 million masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer be distributed to farmworkers and agricultural producers across Oregon this week.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and partner organizations will distribute supplies at sites, such as county fairgrounds, across the state Wednesday and Thursday.
Experts say the personal protective equipment, called PPE for short, is crucial to protect agricultural workers during COVID-19. Farm managers say they are grateful for the aid, but it falls short of meeting workers' needs.
"It's critical that farmworkers have these face masks distributed to them. They're working in environments where they oftentimes don't get to social distance," said Kasi Woidyla, spokeswoman for Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, a community health center with locations in Washington and Yamhill counties.
Woidyla said the medical center's recent testing of 1,200 people has shown that Latinos, constituting about half of those tested, were about 20 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than other patients. Woidyla said she thinks this is because Latinos often live and work in close proximity with people, for example in food industry and agricultural jobs.
Hazel Wheeler, health and safety programs manager at Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, said PPE has been in short supply the past few months because the main global manufacturers of masks are in China, where the pandemic has disrupted production and shipment.
Dylan Wells, president of Marion County Farm Bureau and a pumpkin farmer in Woodburn, Ore., said he's grateful for the state's distributions. But the program, he said, is just one piece in the puzzle of how to protect farmworkers.
Mounting more hand sanitizer stations to meet OSHA rules is expensive and time-consuming, he said. Farmers are still waiting for agency answers about what to do if a farmworker shows symptoms of COVID-19. And many farmers, Wells said, are scared about how they will pay for all these expenses.
"It's a big world of unknowns right now," said Wells.
Perhaps the most pressing need, he said, is for more basic cleaning supplies like Clorox wipes. As Americans have stockpiled cleaning supplies and many retailers have capped the number of products an individual company can buy, farms are struggling to keep farmworker housing clean enough to meet standards. Wells said he hopes future distributions include cleaning supplies.
Medical experts say the type of masks that will be distributed this week, KN95 masks, filter out about 85% of unwanted particles in the air, compared with medical N95 masks that filter 95%.
Providers say farmworkers should know a few things about KN95 masks.
First, the masks can be reused only until they are soiled. Once soiled or wet, a mask can't be washed or else the material will expand and it will lose its effectiveness.
Wheeler estimated that with the dirty, hands-on labor farmworkers often do, each worker may go through one mask per day.
Oregon has more than 160,000 farmworkers, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. And the state will distribute 1 million masks this week. If every worker got PPE distributions, according to Wheeler's estimates, the masks would run out in about six days.
Another challenge is that people with underlying respiratory issues, such asthma, may have difficulty breathing in KN95 masks because they block some airflow. Medical experts call this a "horrible paradox": that the people who need masks the most because their underlying conditions make them susceptible to the virus are the same ones who have the most trouble wearing masks.
But face masks are important protective tools, experts say. Farm supervisors are encouraged to understand the health needs of their workers: for example, understanding the challenges faced by those with asthma.
Woidyla and Wheeler of the community health center said gloves are not as important as masks, and farmworkers should simply wash their hands as often as possible.
"I know it's not easy to set up or use cleaning stations on a huge farm property, but it's such a huge risk protection factor. It's all about hand sanitation," said Wheeler.