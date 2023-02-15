Coyote (copy)

A coyote attacks a lamb. Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would give state regulators more authority to impose limits on predator control.

 USDA

SALEM — Oregon wildlife regulators would gain more authority to limit predator control under a bill that opponents fear will reduce defenses against crop and livestock damage.

Supporters of Senate Bill 199 contend it would let the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission regulate the seasons and methods of controlling predatory animals without hindering farmers and ranchers from protecting their property.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you