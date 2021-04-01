SALEM — Despite being dead on arrival, a proposal to ban new Oregon dairies with more than 2,500 cows has sparked a fierce debate in the state legislature.
State regulators would be prohibited from authorizing the construction or expansion of such “industrial” dairies under Senate Bill 583, which was killed by a legislative deadline last month.
Although the bill can’t move forward this session, it’s nonetheless concerning for the agriculture community — especially in light of a similar bill that would prohibit mink farms, said Mary Anne Cooper, vice president of public policy for the Oregon Farm Bureau.
The implication is that if a lawmaker dislikes a certain sector of the farm industry, the Legislature is willing to consider banning it, she said. “That should be very scary for anyone in agriculture.”
While SB 583 has died in this session, the basic concept could still be incorporated through an amendment to viable legislation, she said.
Apart from this practical concern, the proposal is worrisome from a communications perspective because such ideas have recurred in several recent legislative sessions, Cooper said.
Meanwhile, proponents remain undeterred and appear to have become more aggressive.
“We’re very concerned about the level of misinformation and rhetoric that’s still out there,” she said.
During an April 1 hearing, supporters and critics of HB 583 laid out their arguments before the Senate Energy and Environment Committee.
“Mega-dairies are not farms. They are industrial polluters,” said Emma Newton, organizer for the Stand Up to Factory Farms Coalition, which supports SB 583.
The bill’s proponents made several claims for why a moratorium on dairies with more than 2,500 cows should be imposed:
• Water: Nitrogen from lagoons and manure spread onto fields can leach into groundwater, while large dairies draw enormous amounts of water for cattle, operations and irrigation, supporters said.
• Air: Dairies are sources of methane and other greenhouse gases that contribute to haze, health problems and climate change, supporters said.
“The climate crisis is already upon us and we have no time to spare to curb emissions,” said Amy Van Saun, senior attorney with the Center for Food Safety nonprofit.
• Economics: Overproduction from industrial dairies has driven down milk prices to the point that small farms can’t cover their operational costs, causing many to go out of business, supporters said.
• Animal welfare: Cows in industrial dairies may be in stalls without access to the outdoors or the opportunity to move around, requiring antibiotics to stave off udder infections and other diseases, supporters said.
Under such “intensive confinement,” cows are more likely to be treated “like machines than conscious living beings,” said Jennifer Hauge, legislative affairs manager for the Animal Legal Defense Fund.
Opponents of SB 583 pointed out that all dairies are prohibited from discharging waste into groundwater or surface waters and must only apply manure at agronomic rates that can be used by plants.
The bill’s critics argued that dairies should be judged by their environmental performance and regulatory compliance, rather than an arbitrary standard such as size.
Large dairies have invested in covered lagoons and anaerobic methane digesters that trap gases for electricity production, critics said. In addition to those features, the state’s biggest operation — Threemile Canyon Farms — has also set aside significant acreage for habitat conservation and won awards for animal welfare.
Oregon has consistently been ranked as a top quality milk producer, which indicates that cows are kept in good conditions, the bill’s opponents said.
The trend toward bigger dairies is driven by stricter regulations and labor requirements, which have forced companies to produce more revenue to cover fixed costs, critics said.
Dairies have also grown to accommodate demand for their products, much like other private companies, said Brandon Hazenberg, a Marion County dairy farmer. “Nobody has a problem with their growth but animal agriculture is an easy target.”
Smaller dairies would suffer from a prohibition on large operations because they alone can’t sustain the livelihoods of veterinarians, agronomists and other industry experts, said Bobbi Harrold, a Linn County dairy farmer.
“If you remove the large operations, you remove the opportunity for those professionals to have steady business,” she said.