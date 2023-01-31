Oregon farmers' market (copy)

Legislation in Oregon aims to expand the options for on-farm and cottage food producers, who often sell directly to the public at farmers markets and similar venues.

 Capital Press file photo

Oregon’s on-farm and “cottage” food producers could sell additional value-added products under a pair of bills that reflect the rise of pandemic-era home-based businesses.

State law already allows certain foods produced on farms and in homes to be sold at retail without producers being licensed as food manufacturers.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you