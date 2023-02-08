Beaver

A compromise struck last year between timber and environmental groups imposed new logging setbacks along streams and increased protections for beavers.

SALEM — New restrictions on killing beavers wouldn’t apply in Oregon’s exclusive farm use zones under proposed changes to a landmark timber management law passed last year.

The Private Forest Accord, a compromise struck between timber and environmental groups, imposed new logging setbacks along streams and increased protections for beavers, among other provisions.

