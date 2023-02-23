Machinery

An Oregon high school student digs out a post as part of an agricultural training program. Lawmakers are considering easing Oregon's restrictions on older teens using power-driven machinery.

 Capital Press file

SALEM — Oregon lawmakers may take a page from the farm industry and allow older teenagers to operate power-driven machinery as part of their vocational training.

Schools and employers have encountered a “roadblock in minor labor laws” that’s hindering teens from learning skills needed in living-wage blue-collar jobs, which are increasingly mechanizing, said Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Canyonville.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

