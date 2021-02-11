SALEM — Pratum Co-op, an agricultural cooperative serving farmers in the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon, is poised to expand its grass seed business by acquiring the turf division of Landmark Turf & Native Seed.
The deal, announced Feb. 8 by the Pratum board of directors, is expected to be finalized in early March, said co-op president Troy Kuenzi.
"We have the infrastructure at Pratum Co-op that is going to provide Landmark the opportunity to continue to grow," Kuenzi said. "(Landmark) has a very extensive portfolio of turf grasses. We're just going to enhance that."
Kuenzi did not disclose financial details of the purchase. He said Landmark brings an additional $25 million in sales, which will result in opportunities for growers to increase production.
Pratum was established in 1946 east of Salem, and has since grown to 400 members scattered across the Willamette Valley and east to Madras, Ore. The co-op began marketing grass seed in 1998 under its subsidiary, Mountain View Seeds.
Landmark Turf, based in Spokane, Wash., was founded in 1996 and produces turf seed for a variety of markets, including golf, sports venues, sod and landscaping.
Combining the two brands, Pratum will now market more than 90 million pounds of seed worldwide.
"We're going to be running two separate brands," Kuenzi said. "We've gotten to the size where our distributors were overlapping. This two-brand strategy will help us to separate some of our distributors across the country."
Kuenzi said Pratum will also support both brands through its research and breeding company, Peak Plant Genetics, developing new seed varieties for different markets.
Mountain View Seeds has marketed primarily cool season grass varieties, such as perennial ryegrass, tall fescue and bentgrass, but has more recently begun branching into warm season varieties like Bermudagrass.
In a statement, John Brader, vice president of Landmark Turf, said the deal is "a great fit" for the company.
"Pratum Co-op has an exceptional reputation of integrity, customer service and innovation," Brader said. "Pratum's resources will fuel the growth of our business and provide opportunity to our turf team and customers.”
Aaron Kuenzi, executive vice president of Pratum and Mountain View Seeds, will oversee the two brands. He said the move was driven partly by increased consolidation in the Oregon grass seed industry, and the need to keep growing to stay competitive.
Barenbrug USA, based in Tangent, Ore., announced its acquisition of Simplot's Jacklin seed business in October 2020. Also, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. purchased Columbia Seeds, in Albany, Ore., in early 2021.
In 2018, DLF Pickseed — which has corporate offices in Halsey, Ore., and controls around 25% of the global grass seed market — bought Wisconsin-based La Crosse Seed, which sells familiar brands such as Cover Crop Solutions, Soil First, Forage First and Summer Select.
"From our position, it was a necessary move in order for us to keep growing and expanding our business," Aaron Kuenzi said. "You have to have growth. If you don’t have growth, you can’t continue to fund that kind of investment into the local communities, research and production.”
Acquiring Landmark Turf will help Pratum compete globally, while also continuing to support local growers, Aaron Kuenzi said.
"There's a lot of excitement," he said. "Both brands, both companies, are very well respected. The idea that we remain local is key."