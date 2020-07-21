The former NORPAC cooperative is close to settling a legal dispute with its farmers, potentially shielding them from an attempt to “claw back” past crop payments.
While a couple points of contention remain unresolved, settlement negotiations have resulted in “significant progress” that may culminate in a deal in coming weeks, said Albert Kennedy, the cooperative’s attorney, during a recent bankruptcy hearing.
“I think the parties have reached an agreement on most points, and at least in my view, the most important points,” Kennedy said.
Earlier this year, the bankrupt food processor filed a complaint alleging that 10 member farms weren’t entitled to about $2.3 million for corn, beans, cauliflower and broccoli they delivered to NORPAC last year.
The lawsuit against the 10 growers is intended to be a test case for other farms that belong to the cooperative who demand to be paid for last year’s crops.
The complaint alleges those claims violate the farmers’ contracts with NORPAC and have caused “uncertainty and confusion” regarding the cooperative’s bankruptcy plan, under which members wouldn’t receive any money from the sale of NORPAC’s facilities and other assets.
Agricultural liens filed by NORPAC’s members for crops delivered in 2019 are invalid under Oregon law because those farmers own the cooperative, according to the complaint.
However, the 10 defendant farmers countersued the cooperative, arguing that members had filed valid liens against NORPAC because the company ceased representing their interests upon entering bankruptcy last year and has “failed to operate as a cooperative.”
The defunct food processor, now called North Pacific Canners & Packers, wouldn’t have been able to stay afloat without inducing farmers to deliver crops last year, so their demands for payment should be treated as administrative claims that are secured with collateral, according to the countersuit.
Meanwhile, unsecured creditors who lack collateral for loans they’ve made to NORPAC —primarily seed, paper, packaging and pension companies, as well as the cooperative’s former CEO, George Smith — have sought to intervene in the litigation.
These unsecured creditors would only receive about 10 to 45% of what they’re owed by NORPAC under the current bankruptcy plan, so they’re seeking to maximize the money available for distribution in the bankruptcy.
Currently, the cooperative has roughly $40 million available for disbursal after selling off its assets and repaying secured creditors, though how that money will be divided up is subject to several lawsuits.
A committee representing unsecured creditors proposed a complaint against the 10 defendant farmers seeking to “claw back” $5.3 million for past crop payments, alleging these were “fraudulent transfers” that exceeded what growers were owed under NORPAC’s bylaws.
That proposed lawsuit would also have implications for any of NORPAC’s 140 farmer-owners who received past crop payments in similar circumstances.
If NORPAC and the growers strike a settlement deal to which unsecured creditors agree, all parties to the agreement would mutually drop litigation claims against the others, said Rebecca Russell, an attorney for two defendant farms.
“The growers who would participate would no longer be subject to any clawback,” she said.
While the cooperative is confident the remaining disputes will be ironed out, an “agreement in principle” isn’t yet ready, Kennedy said.
If a deal can’t be reached, the cooperative’s board of directors has authorized a conversion of the bankruptcy from Chapter 11, under which creditors are repaid under a reorganization plan, to a Chapter 7 liquidation of its assets, he said.
“If we can’t get to a consensus plan, there’s probably no reason to continue the expense of the current process,” Kennedy said.
The parties have scheduled a follow-up hearing on the case’s status for Aug. 4 and have postponed a hearing on the reorganization plan until Sept. 16, as it’s expected to be substantially changed from the current version.
“We are really starting this process over in a meaningful sense,” Kennedy said.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Peter McKittrick said it “sounds like the parties have come a long ways” in their negotiations and urged them to reach a settlement rather than shift to liquidation.
“It’s an awful process,” McKittrick said. “It’s going to lead to substantial delay.”