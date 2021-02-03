The Pacific Northwest potato industry successfully found a home for its potatoes despite the foodservice shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but some farmers are still feeling the financial effects, industry leaders say.
"I'm not aware of any excess potatoes any more at this point," said Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington Potato Commission. "We're all kind of guessing what demand is and what it will be."
All of the 2019 potato crop that carried over into 2020 has been processed, Voigt said.
"I think we came about as close to a home run as you can get under the circumstances," said Gary Roth, executive director of the Oregon Potato Commission.
The industry had to transition from foodservice to retail "literally overnight," Voigt said. Early projections indicated 500 million to 1 billion pounds of potatoes no longer had a market. Processors cut acreage, which impacted the farmers who had already made the investments to prepare to plant the next crop.
Kam Quarles, CEO of National Potato Council, called the initial backlog predictions "staggering."
"I've dealt with many disaster relief programs in my 20-plus years, but these COVID numbers had lots of extra zeroes attached to them," he said.
Stakeholders estimated the projected backlog of potatoes would have filled the U.S. Capitol 14 times over, he said.
The council and state organizations pushed USDA to become an industry customer in the absence of the foodservice outlets.
USDA also needed to provide "meaningful" disaster relief to growers to stabilize family farms until the marketplace strengthened, Quarles said.
At first, USDA left potatoes out of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, Quarles said.
"When they made this mistake, we pushed back, using every lever we had to get them to rethink their decision," he said.
In response, USDA provided both the largest surplus commodity purchase program, at $50 million, and the largest direct payment disaster relief program, at roughly $161 million, in the industry's history, Quarles said.
"While it certainly didn't cover all of our losses, it did provide some relief to our growers, and we are thankful for that," Voigt said.
The pandemic affected individual farmers differently, Voigt said. With relief, some growers might have gotten to the break-even point, while others didn't.
"It all depended on what your loss was, and that varied from farm to farm," he said. "Some farms had tremendous losses, maybe even 100% cuts and lack of markets, and some maybe only 10%."
Quarles said the relief actions will keep the industry in the game as consumer demand strengthens domestically and internationally.
Voigt, Roth and Quarles spoke Jan. 27 during the Washington Oregon Potato Conference, held virtually.