PORTLAND — The Port of Portland plans to increase the flow of Northwest agricultural exports and Asian consumer product imports by expanding its container terminal’s footprint.
The port is investing $10.5 million to replace the pavement and stormwater drains on 10 acres adjacent to its Terminal 6 next year, which it hopes to parlay into further upgrades with federal infrastructure dollars.
“You do a series of projects and build one on top of another,” said Geoff Owen, the port’s marine operations and marketing director. “We want to continue to expand the volume and expand the business.”
The project marks the latest turn of good fortune for the container terminal, which provides regional farm exporters with an important connection to Asian markets but was beleaguered for years by labor disputes and financial losses.
Ocean carriers have resumed calling on Terminal 6 in recent years after previously abandoning it due to productivity slowdowns, allowing farm exports to be shipped directly from Portland rather than first traveling to more distant domestic ports.
So far in 2022, the terminal has handled 24,000 containers, up nearly 60% from this time last year. By expanding the 45-acre terminal by 10 acres, the port will be able to handle about 26,000 more per year.
The port is striving to bring the terminal to profitability by increasing its container business, which requires greater versatility and infrastructure investments, Owen said.
“To do that, you have to have a modern facility,” he said.
The terminal’s financial success has traditionally been limited by the modest population of the Portland metropolitan area, which has a smaller consumer demand for Asian products than Seattle or Los Angeles.
That’s restricted the number of incoming containers at Terminal 6, hindering revenues and reducing the availability of empty containers for agricultural exporters.
A recent development has offered a potential solution to the problem, as the SM Line ocean carrier has begun sending containers through the terminal to reach markets in the Midwest.
About 600 containers a month are now moving between Portland and Chicago via rail, serving as a new cargo link that the port hopes will expand over time and solidify the ocean carrier’s commitment to the terminal.
“It’s a gateway to move cargo in and out. That’s led to increased volume at the terminal,” Owen said. “Any carrier that’s serving Portland is going to want to increase their customer base. If you want to increase your volumes, you’ve got to look at markets were you can do that.”
The port’s marine operations haven’t experienced the extreme congestion that’s plaguing larger facilities along the West Coast, prompting ocean carriers to get creative about moving goods inland and creating opportunities for Terminal 6, he said.
“They’re going to look: Do I have an option somewhere else that can relieve that pressure?” Owen said.
The expansion project fits into the port’s broader plans for the terminal, since it will also free up room to reinforce the pavement at the existing container yard.
Pavement thickness is a key consideration for container operations — the 10-acre project site is currently designed for automobile storage and the pavement isn’t strong enough to handle stacked containers.
Once the project is complete, the port will be able to perform pavement upgrades at the existing yard, Owen said. Up to six containers can then be stacked on top of each other, up from the current limit of four containers.
“Right now, there aren’t a lot of open spaces where we don’t have containers stacked,” he said.
State transportation officials recently awarded the project a $7.3 million “Connect Oregon” grant, while the balance of the costs will come from the port’s general fund.
The terminal expansion was among 21 grants totaling $46 million that were unanimously approved by the Oregon Transportation Commission this year, out of 49 eligible projects that requested $126 million.
“It is one of the bigger projects out of this particular round,” said Erik Havig, the Oregon Department of Transportation’s planning section manager.
The Connect Oregon grant program focuses exclusively on marine, aviation and rail projects that intend to create jobs and economic development, he said.
Support for Terminal 6’s application was not unanimous in a final review committee that made funding recommendations, with some members raising concerns about the high cost, the uncertainty of success and the amount of state funds already invested in the facility, according to agency documents.
“It’s contentious because there’s a lot of need,” Havig said. “There are always good projects that don’t get funded based on the limitations on the fund.”
Money from the port and the Connect Oregon program may also serve as matching funds for a $24.4 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant the port is seeking to improve the project site’s lighting and electrical systems.
By expanding the container yard’s capacity and functionality, the port aims to make Terminal 6 more attractive for ocean carriers and shippers in the long term, Owen said.
“We want any carrier calling here to be successful,” he said.