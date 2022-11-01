PORTLAND — The Port of Portland has secured more than $24 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve and expand Terminal 6 — Oregon's only marine shipping terminal for agricultural exporters.
Funding comes from the Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program, which aims to improve supply chains by increasing port capacity and efficiency.
Curtis Robinhold, Port of Portland executive director, said the grant will boost cargo storage at Terminal 6, while making operations safer and more environmentally friendly.
"This federal investment will have positive ripple effects throughout the Pacific Northwest," Robinhold said.
Specifically, the grant will be used to:
• Replace 9 acres of pavement adjacent to Terminal 6 for flexible cargo storage, including containers.
• Upgrade 30 acres of pavement in the terminal container yard.
• Add a new stormwater treatment system to reduce the flow of pollutants into the Columbia River.
• Replace electrical components to reduce energy consumption and move toward zero-emission operations.
• Install two emergency backup generators to provide power during outages.
"Perhaps most significantly, the grant will allow us to reduce our impact on the environment and ensure that those whose livelihood depends on trade, especially those in rural communities, will continue to have access to national and global markets," Robinhold said.
According to the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, the Port of Portland ranked 12th nationwide for total waterborne agricultural exports in 2017. Bulk grains made up the vast majority of volume — 89% — followed by soybeans, other grain products, wine and vegetables.
Terminal 6 handles primarily automobile, container and breakbulk cargo bound for Asia.
As of May 17, the terminal had handled approximately 24,000 containers in 2022, up nearly 60% over the same period in 2021, according to an article in the Capital Press.
Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Democrats, hailed funding for the Port of Portland, which was made available from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
"Ports are a crucial part of keeping the economies of Oregon and the Northwest moving smoothly, and we rely on them to move goods throughout our region and export our amazing Oregon products around the world," Merkley said.
Elsewhere on the West Coast, the Port of Seattle received more than $17 million for expansion projects at Terminal 5, including construction of a new truck gate complex and cargo container storage yard.
In Northern California, the Port of Oakland was awarded more than $36.5 million to build a roughly 25-acre off-dock container support facility.
Modernizing port infrastructure means being able to move goods more quickly, strengthening supply chain resiliency and reducing climate impacts of port operations themselves, said U.S. Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips.
