mp Port of Partland.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Port of Portland’s Terminal 6. 

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

PORTLAND — The Port of Portland has secured more than $24 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve and expand Terminal 6 — Oregon's only marine shipping terminal for agricultural exporters.

Funding comes from the Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program, which aims to improve supply chains by increasing port capacity and efficiency.

