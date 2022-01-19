BOARDMAN, Ore. — Ryan Neal, executive director of the Port of Morrow in northeast Oregon, died of a heart attack on Jan. 17.
Neal, 40, died while at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, said Don Russell, a Morrow County commissioner and family friend.
"It's a tough loss for the community, for his family and really for the region as a whole," Russell said. "He's going to be hard to replace."
Russell described Neal as "a brilliant guy," who cared deeply about Eastern Oregon and his hometown of Boardman.
He took charge of the Port of Morrow — Oregon's second-largest port district — in 2018, following in the footsteps of his father, Gary Neal, who was the port's director for 30 years before retiring.
The port operates several industrial parks in Morrow County, including the Boardman Industrial Park along the Columbia River near Boardman, which includes major food processing companies such as Lamb Weston, Tillamook Cheese, Oregon Potato Co. and Boardman Foods.
According to the port, its businesses provided 8,452 permanent jobs and $2.77 billion in total economic output in 2017. Morrow County boasts the third-highest average wage in the state, due in large part to economic development at the port, Russell said.
State Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, said Neal was "a strong advocate for ports throughout the United States, and his work in economic development at the Port of Morrow has made our economy stronger in Eastern Oregon."
"Ryan has left a legacy of hard work, professionalism and goodwill throughout our region and will be missed by all of us," Smith said.
Lisa Mittelsdorf, the port's economic development director, said port commissioners will meet to discuss filling Neal's position.
Neal graduated from Oregon State University in 2004 with a degree in business management. He began his management career with Knight Transportation in 2006 as operations manager for the national trucking company, and was promoted to regional sales manager in 2011.
In 2012, Neal was hired as director of operations for Haney Truck Line LLC in Yakima, Wash., managing day-to-day operations for staff and a fleet of more than 400 trucks.
Neal spent two years at Marten Transport as an area sales director before returning to Boardman with the Port of Morrow. He took over as general manager of the port's freezer warehouse in 2016, where food processors store frozen vegetables before shipping them to stores.
The port's board of directors hired Neal as executive director from a pool of 33 applicants.
"He really wanted to move back to this area after he went to college," Russell said. "He was trying to make a difference in his community."