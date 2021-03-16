As the son of a high school agriculture teacher, Phil Ward was introduced to FFA at a young age.
"I remember going to FFA events with him from the time I could walk," Ward said with a chuckle.
Ward, 66, would later earn his bachelor's and master's degrees in agricultural education from Oregon State University, becoming a high school agriculture teacher and FFA adviser himself for seven years. That would launch a career spanning decades serving farmers and ranchers while heading various government agencies.
Now Ward is coming back to where it all started. He was introduced Tuesday as Oregon FFA CEO, kicking off the first day of the annual state convention.
"I'm just really excited to be part of the Oregon FFA team," Ward said. "I think it's a tremendous organization that has made a difference in the lives of so many people."
Ward replaces Shawn Dooley, who stepped down in October. Dooley was hired as the first Oregon FFA CEO in 2019, which at the time was a brand new position created to oversee staff, finances and fundraising for the Oregon FFA Foundation, Association and Alumni.
The three groups had previously voted to join together under a single management structure, governed by a 10-person joint policy board.
Kirk Maag, chairman of the Oregon FFA Foundation board of directors, said the organization was able to secure financial footing under Dooley's leadership. In 2020, Oregon FFA raised more than $1 million, Maag said, including a $500,000 donation from Northwest Farm Credit Services to establish a new endowment fund.
"Shawn was with us for about two years as our first CEO, and really put together a strong foundation for the position," Maag said. "He stepped into a position that had never existed before and gave it structure, and has set Oregon FFA and our next CEO up for success."
Dooley said his departure was a planned transition. He announced he would step down in October to spend time with his family in Bellingham, Wash. His last day was Dec. 31.
"We left the organization in the strongest financial position it's been in at least four years," Dooley said. "It was appropriate for me to move on."
Maag said the search for a new CEO began in mid-December. The board interviewed "multiple finalists," he said, before selecting Ward.
Ward started as a high school agriculture teacher and FFA adviser in Jefferson and Independence, Ore., before filling his resume with prominent roles at state agencies. He spent four years as director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture from 1999 to 2003, and 10 years as director of the Oregon Water Resources Department from 2004-14.
Most recently, Ward spent three years as state executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency from 2014-17 and has served as an adjunct professor in the College of Agriculture at OSU. He is also a former executive president of the Oregon Farm Bureau, and served on the boards of directors for the Oregon FFA Foundation and Oregon Dairy Nutrition Council.
Ward's experience managing complex budgets, leading large teams of employees and working collaboratively with volunteer organizations were all key factors in the board's decision, Maag said.
"Oregon FFA is so fortunate to have someone with Phil's passion for agriculture education join our team," Maag said. "We look forward to collaborating with Phil to ensure that Oregon FFA not only survives, but thrives going forward."
Ward said he hopes to further strengthen Oregon FFA through his industry contacts and connections. At the end of the day, he said his job is support all FFA members and teachers statewide.
"It's a challenging job, it's a fulfilling job, and my hope is that the state FFA staff can help support those FFA members and teachers, and give them the tools they need to have really fulfilling careers in agriculture and education," Ward said.