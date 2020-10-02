EUGENE, Ore. — Papé Machinery Agriculture and Turf, a major farm equipment dealer, announced Friday it has purchased Washington Tractor, another dealer.
“We are pleased to welcome John Deere customers from throughout Western and Central Washington to Papé Machinery Agriculture and Turf,” Ryan Papé, president of Papé Machinery Agriculture and Turf, said in a press release.
All Washington Tractor locations will be closed Oct. 2-4 for the transition. Pat Walsh, a consultant spokesman for The Papé Group Inc., told the Capital Press the stores will reopen Monday, Oct. 5.
With the acquisition of Washington Tractor's 12 locations, Papé Machinery Agriculture and Turf's total footprint will grow to 35 locations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California.
According to Washington Tractor, their locations will now offer the full John Deere lineup of equipment.
Papé Machinery is an authorized full-line dealer for John Deere agriculture and turf equipment. Papé also sells Honda power equipment, Stihl products and other brands.
Papé has been in business more than 80 years under four generations of family leadership.
Washington Tractor was formed in a series of mergers.
According to the Western Equipment Dealers Association, Washington Tractor was established in 2010 when three family-owned John Deere dealers merged. In 2012, Hamilton Farm Equipment joined Washington Tractor, taking ownership. Jim Hale of Lynden, Wash., became Washington Tractor's CEO. In 2017, Hale was named Dealer of the Year by the Western Equipment Dealers Association.
According to a biography from the association, Hale started his 44-year-career in agricultural equipment in 1976.
Hale is retiring as he hands over ownership to Papé. In a statement Sept. 25, the Lynden Chamber of Commerce thanked Hale and wished him a happy retirement.
On Sept. 30, the Lynden Tribune reported the companies had been discussing an acquisition as part of the retirement plan since 2018.
Neither Ryan Papé nor Jim Hale responded to Capital Press requests for comment.
According to a company statement, Papé Machinery will honor all signed orders and terms of deals such as trade values and interest rates. The new owner will also continue processing warranty claims and carry over customer accounts showing $500 in activity since 2019.
Papé Machinery Agriculture and Turf is part of the Papé Group Inc., headquartered in Eugene. It includes a full line of capital equipment sales, parts, service, finance and rental in nine western states and Hawaii.